Video: Norbert Leo Butz Shares Backstage Look at the RENT Reunion Concert

If you wondered where the dozens of Rent stars were hanging out last night when they weren't onstage, Norbert Leo Butz is giving a backstage look. In a new Instagram video, the Tony winner sings along to the title number with several other alumni in the Sony Hall holding area for the concert.

"About to go on to sing 'Your Eyes.'" he captioned the post. "I love this show, which gave me my whole career. Thank you Jonathan Larson for your masterpiece. We need your voice now more than ever."

Butz made his Broadway debut as a replacement swing in Rent, before eventually taking over as 'Roger.'

While on the red carpet for the concert, Butz looked back on forgetting the words to “One Song Glory” while starring in the Broadway hit.

See more highlights from the concert, which also featured Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Rachel Zegler, Aaron Tveit, and more, here.

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