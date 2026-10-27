'Real Housewives' Will Lead RUMORS Off-Broadway in 2027

Eight Real Housewives will be leading Neil Simon's Rumors Off-Broadway in 2027. A new revival of the Neil Simon play will feature two casts of current and former Real Housewives. The Bravo stars will make up two different casts that will star in the new revival. The production will be directed by Zhailon Levingston, who recently helmed CATS: The Jellicle Ball.

Lisa Rinna, Phaedra Parks, Stacey Rusch and Dolores Catania will star in the play from January 9 through February 28. Then, Cynthia Bailey, Eileen Davidson, Carole Radziwill, and Candiace Dillard Bassett will star March 2 through April 21.

The production will play at The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

Rinna, a former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, marks her theatre role of the season. She will soon appear in It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play on Broadway, alongside her husband Harry Hamlin, this holiday season.

Davidson, known for her work on CBS's The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Parks and Bailey are current cast members of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Rusch can currently be seen on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Dillard Bassett is a former cast member of the series.

Radziwill was a cast member of the Real Housewives of New York for several seasons, before departing in season 10. She recently returned to the series for season 16.

Catania is a mainstay on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, also recently crossing over for the inaugural season of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. She will be seen on the upcoming season of RHONJ, airing in December.

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