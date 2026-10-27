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Julia Murney, Scott Adsit and More Join THE DOG SHOW Off-Broadway

Also joining the cast are Todd Cerveris and Danielle Ferland.

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Julia Murney, Scott Adsit and More Join THE DOG SHOW Off-Broadway

Scott Adsit (30 Rock; Veep), Todd Cerveris (South Pacific; off Broadway: Let Me Spell It Out For You (author)), Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods; Sunday in the Park with George) and Julia Murney (Wicked; The Wild Party) will join the cast of The Dog Show: Come. Sit. Stay, a new comedy by 13-time Emmy winner and two-time Grammy winner David Javerbaum at The Triad Theater.

They join a rotating cast that also includes Seth Rudetsky, Jordan Matthew Brown, Gizel Jiménez, Angela Reed, and A.J. Shively. The production is directed by Richard Israel.

The Dog Show is inspired by a simple idea: dogs are wonderful, indispensable, and endlessly fascinating. In The Dog Show, actors perform a series of monologues from the dogs’ perspective, giving voice to the thoughts, feelings, opinions, and obsessions that humans can only imagine. How do dogs really feel about taking baths? Sticking their heads out of car windows? Working as police dogs? And, most importantly, sniffing another dog’s behind?

Through these imagined canine perspectives, The Dog Show explores the wonderfully strange world of dogs, and the very human tendency to see ourselves in them through loyalty, love, and a zest for life.

Buy Tickets to The Dog Show: Come. Sit. Stay



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