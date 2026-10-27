Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
West End Star Alison Jiear Launches GoFundMe For Brain Cancer Surgery
Jiear has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.
West End star Alison Jiear has revealed that she has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. She has launched a GoFundMe to raise £50,000 for a surgery to remove approximately 50–70% of the tumour.
While the surgery is scheduled for Monday, November 2, the hospital must receive the funds by Friday, October 30. The urgent fundraising is necessary for the operation to proceed. After losing out on thousands of pounds’ worth of work due to her illness, she must raise money for medical and living expenses.
"Not a cure. Not a guarantee. But potentially more time. More quality of life. More precious moments with my children. During the surgery, I am more than likely to be awake, so he can brain map. He will also be extracting vital DNA from my tumour, to freezing it for future vaccination at a later point should I wish to go down that route. And that, my darlings, is everything."
Jiear first noticed after experiencing sudden loss of coordination in her left hand while performing aboard a cruise ship. As her arm is now fully paralyzed and her speech is impaired, she hopes the operation will provide her with more time with her two sons.
She was most recently seen as Sister Mary Patrick in the 2024 West End production of Sister Act. Other credits include Jerry Springer: The Opera, On the Town, Stop! In The Name Of Love, and more.
Watch Jiear perform "I Just Wanna Dance" and "Some Are Descended From Angels" in Jerry Springer: The Opera below.
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