West End Star Alison Jiear Launches GoFundMe For Brain Cancer Surgery

West End star Alison Jiear has revealed that she has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. She has launched a GoFundMe to raise £50,000 for a surgery to remove approximately 50–70% of the tumour.

Donate to the GoFundMe here.

While the surgery is scheduled for Monday, November 2, the hospital must receive the funds by Friday, October 30. The urgent fundraising is necessary for the operation to proceed. After losing out on thousands of pounds’ worth of work due to her illness, she must raise money for medical and living expenses.

"Not a cure. Not a guarantee. But potentially more time. More quality of life. More precious moments with my children. During the surgery, I am more than likely to be awake, so he can brain map. He will also be extracting vital DNA from my tumour, to freezing it for future vaccination at a later point should I wish to go down that route. And that, my darlings, is everything."

Jiear first noticed after experiencing sudden loss of coordination in her left hand while performing aboard a cruise ship. As her arm is now fully paralyzed and her speech is impaired, she hopes the operation will provide her with more time with her two sons.

She was most recently seen as Sister Mary Patrick in the 2024 West End production of Sister Act. Other credits include Jerry Springer: The Opera, On the Town, Stop! In The Name Of Love, and more.

Watch Jiear perform "I Just Wanna Dance" and "Some Are Descended From Angels" in Jerry Springer: The Opera below.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 07 Hrs 57 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone