Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Richard Thomas Is Taking a Page Out of Mark Twain's Book
Mark Twain Tonight! will play The Town Hall on November 2, benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund.
Richard Thomas is bringing Mark Twain back to New York City! Following a critically acclaimed run across the country, the beloved actor will bring Mark Twain Tonight! to The Town Hall for a one-night-only performance on November 2, benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund.
Thomas recently caught up with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge at the West Bank Cafe to discuss bringing the show home, following in the footsteps of the legendary Hal Holbrook, and why he remains so passionate about taking theatre on the road.
"I did the show for about seven months on the road last year. I had 47 or 48 cities," Thomas explained. "I love doing it because I love the road, as you know, and I love being out there. And I thought, God, I'd sure love to do this at home." When the Entertainment Community Fund approached him about a benefit performance at Town Hall, he couldn't have been happier. "I was just in heaven. So I'm very excited to be doing it for the home folks."
The production carries a remarkable theatrical legacy. Originally created and performed by Hal Holbrook, Mark Twain Tonight! brings the legendary American humorist's words to life through a collection of his writings and observations. For Thomas, stepping into the role has offered an opportunity to honor Holbrook's work while making it his own.
"He didn't write a play. He assembled, curated, and wove together all these different texts of Twain's over the 50 years that he did it. Life's work, really," Thomas explained. "And so what you inherit as the actor is, it's like a wonderful deck of cards. It's like a wonderful sort of choose your own adventure."
Beyond his upcoming New York performance, Thomas is already looking forward to another year on the road in 2027. Having previously toured in productions including To Kill a Mockingbird, he remains a passionate advocate for bringing plays to audiences nationwide.
"I really believe we should tour more plays," he said. "People will come and see it, like with any of these shows I've done, and say they've never seen a play before. They've been afraid to see a play. They thought they'd be bored by a play. Whatever good I can do to get more plays on the road, I'm happy about that."
Watch in this video as Thomas chats with Richard Ridge about Mark Twain Tonight!, his adventures on the road, and much more.
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