Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/25/26 - HARRY POTTER and CHICAGO Lead Year-Over-Year Growth

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/25/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: 860 opened at the Imperial on 10/21. THE IMAGINARY INVALID opened at the Haimes on 10/22. A FEW GOOD MEN is in previews at the Beaumont and opens on 10/29. WANTED is in previews at the Jones and opens on 11/8. DOWNSTATE began previews at the Booth and opens on 11/15. THE FANTASTICKS began previews at the Hayes and opens on 11/16.

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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

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This week (week ending 10/25/2026), 32 shows played on Broadway, with 262,928 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,966,016. The average ticket price was $129.18. This represents 2 more shows than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 93.07%, with 262,928 of 282,515 available seats filled.

Attendance increased by 1.45% compared to last week. Compared to the same week last year (Week 43, 2025), attendance decreased by 5.17%.

Overall grosses rose 0.01% compared to last week. Year-over-year, grosses decreased by 8.13% ($33,966,016 vs. $36,970,592).

The average ticket price of $129.18 was $1.87 lower than last week and $4.16 lower than the same week last year ($133.35).

Year-over-Year: Top 5 Gross Increases

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $1,990,388 vs. $977,525 (+103.6% change)

CHICAGO: $1,016,483 vs. $597,569 (+70.1% change)

MJ: $1,736,241 vs. $1,267,646 (+37.0% change)

& JULIET: $934,066 vs. $695,470 (+34.3% change)

OH, MARY!: $1,523,740 vs. $1,231,214 (+23.8% change)

Overall Capacity Utilization

This week: 93.1%. Same week last year: 89.6%. Change: Up 3.5 percentage points

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $2,524,951

OTHER DESERT CITIES: $2,262,442

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $1,990,388

THE LION KING: $1,869,464

MJ: $1,736,241

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $411,613

THE IMAGINARY INVALID: $419,673

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $590,166

WANTED: $624,088

SIX: THE MUSICAL: $629,131

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $763,913

OTHER DESERT CITIES: $444,858

WANTED: $173,074

A FEW GOOD MEN: $125,146

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: $23,113

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

JUST IN TIME: $-351,765

HAMILTON: $-252,389

WICKED: $-173,168

SIX: THE MUSICAL: $-160,987

CHICAGO: $-155,005

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OTHER DESERT CITIES: $290.35

HAMILTON: $235.58

OH, MARY!: $213.98

MJ: $157.58

A FEW GOOD MEN: $155.42

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $78.89

WANTED: $79.60

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $83.70

ALADDIN: $86.41

THE IMAGINARY INVALID: $87.14

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

860: 107.1%

HAMILTON: 101.2%

OTHER DESERT CITIES: 100%

A FEW GOOD MEN: 100%

HADESTOWN: 99.7%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 70.3%

SIX: THE MUSICAL: 72.9%

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 74.7%

THE IMAGINARY INVALID: 82%

ALADDIN: 89.4%

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

WANTED: 2618

A FEW GOOD MEN: 1103

860: 717

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 316

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: -1364

SIX: THE MUSICAL: -1038

THE LOST BOYS: -824

WICKED: -624

JUST IN TIME: -564

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.