Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/25/26 - HARRY POTTER and CHICAGO Lead Year-Over-Year Growth
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Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/25/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Of note this week: 860 opened at the Imperial on 10/21. THE IMAGINARY INVALID opened at the Haimes on 10/22. A FEW GOOD MEN is in previews at the Beaumont and opens on 10/29. WANTED is in previews at the Jones and opens on 11/8. DOWNSTATE began previews at the Booth and opens on 11/15. THE FANTASTICKS began previews at the Hayes and opens on 11/16.
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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)
- WANTED (93.4%)
- 860 (8.8%)
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (2.4%)
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)
- SIX: THE MUSICAL (-12.6%)
- JUST IN TIME (-10.2%)
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID (-8.1%)
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (-5.9%)
- WICKED (-4.3%)
- THE OUTSIDERS (-4.3%)
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-4.2%)
- OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (-3.2%)
- CHICAGO (-2.6%)
- SCHMIGADOON! (-2.6%)
- ALADDIN (-2.3%)
- THE LION KING (-1.9%)
- THE LOST BOYS (-1.6%)
- THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.4%)
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (-1.4%)
- & JULIET (-1%)
- BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-0.9%)
- THE GREAT GATSBY (-0.7%)
- HADESTOWN (-0.7%)
- SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY (-0.6%)
- MJ (-0.3%)
- PARANORMAL ACTIVITY (-0.2%)
- OH, MARY! (-0.2%)
- HAMILTON (-0.1%)
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This week (week ending 10/25/2026), 32 shows played on Broadway, with 262,928 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,966,016. The average ticket price was $129.18. This represents 2 more shows than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 93.07%, with 262,928 of 282,515 available seats filled.
Attendance increased by 1.45% compared to last week. Compared to the same week last year (Week 43, 2025), attendance decreased by 5.17%.
Overall grosses rose 0.01% compared to last week. Year-over-year, grosses decreased by 8.13% ($33,966,016 vs. $36,970,592).
The average ticket price of $129.18 was $1.87 lower than last week and $4.16 lower than the same week last year ($133.35).
Year-over-Year: Top 5 Gross Increases
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $1,990,388 vs. $977,525 (+103.6% change)
- CHICAGO: $1,016,483 vs. $597,569 (+70.1% change)
- MJ: $1,736,241 vs. $1,267,646 (+37.0% change)
- & JULIET: $934,066 vs. $695,470 (+34.3% change)
- OH, MARY!: $1,523,740 vs. $1,231,214 (+23.8% change)
Overall Capacity Utilization
This week: 93.1%. Same week last year: 89.6%. Change: Up 3.5 percentage points
Top 5 by This Week Gross
- HAMILTON: $2,524,951
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: $2,262,442
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $1,990,388
- THE LION KING: $1,869,464
- MJ: $1,736,241
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
- SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $411,613
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID: $419,673
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $590,166
- WANTED: $624,088
- SIX: THE MUSICAL: $629,131
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $763,913
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: $444,858
- WANTED: $173,074
- A FEW GOOD MEN: $125,146
- PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: $23,113
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- JUST IN TIME: $-351,765
- HAMILTON: $-252,389
- WICKED: $-173,168
- SIX: THE MUSICAL: $-160,987
- CHICAGO: $-155,005
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: $290.35
- HAMILTON: $235.58
- OH, MARY!: $213.98
- MJ: $157.58
- A FEW GOOD MEN: $155.42
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $78.89
- WANTED: $79.60
- SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $83.70
- ALADDIN: $86.41
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID: $87.14
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
- 860: 107.1%
- HAMILTON: 101.2%
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: 100%
- A FEW GOOD MEN: 100%
- HADESTOWN: 99.7%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 70.3%
- SIX: THE MUSICAL: 72.9%
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 74.7%
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID: 82%
- ALADDIN: 89.4%
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- WANTED: 2618
- A FEW GOOD MEN: 1103
- 860: 717
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 316
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: -1364
- SIX: THE MUSICAL: -1038
- THE LOST BOYS: -824
- WICKED: -624
- JUST IN TIME: -564
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.
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