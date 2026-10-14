NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE Adds Eden Choi and Yollin Lee as Special Guests

​The worldwide magic phenomenon Now You See Me Live will welcome two special guest performers to the production's limited Broadway engagement at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City this fall. Eden Choi, the Korean magician best-known as a 2025 'Britain's Got Talent' semi-finalist, will appear at performances from November 11 - November 29 only. For performances from December 1- January 3, Korean magician Yollin Lee, who was named The Magic Circle's Stage Magician of the Year in Manipulation in 2024, will join the company.

Eden Choi is a next-generation manipulator from South Korea, blending magic with music and precise rhythm. Credits include: 2022 FISM World Championship - 2nd place in Manipulation, Top 3 in 'France's Got Talent', earning the Golden Buzzer (2025), 'Britain's Got Talent' Semi-Finalist (2025), 'Male Performer Award' at UK Edinburgh Festival Fringe for Solo Show Proust Effect (2025).

YOLLIN LEE

YOLLIN LEE's credits and awards include: 2021 Korea International Magic Championship - 2nd Prize; 2022 Wonderville - The West End; 2022 IBM British Magic Championship - 3 trophies; 2023 Paris L'héritier d'illusion - 2 trophies; 2023 Spain National Magic Convention - Champion; 2023 'C'est La Magie' tour; A sold out show in 2023 at Edinburgh Fringe Festival; The Magic Circle 'Remarkable Creativity'; 2025 BBC Radio London Interview 'Incredible Magician'; 2025 Spain Magic Festival Tour - Bilbao, Irun, etc

About Now You See Me Live

Inspired by Lionsgate's global hit film franchise, Now You See Me Live follows the impossible heists of the 'Four Horsemen' - a team of the world's greatest illusionists. Choi and Yollin will dazzle audiences alongside Broadway's 'Four Horsemen': escapologist Gabriella Lester (South Africa), illusionist James More (England), illusionist Darcy Oake (Canada), and mentalist Matthew Pomeroy (England).

Following a year of sold-out engagements across Australia, Singapore, and London's West End, Now You See Me Live arrives in New York this holiday season for eight weeks only. Presented by Tim Lawson and Simon Painter (creators of The Illusionists), and in collaboration with global entertainment leader Lionsgate, performances begin Wednesday, November 11 and run through Sunday, January 3 in NYC.

Now You See Me Live's Broadway engagement is part of an ongoing global tour, with more stops to be announced. Now You See Me Live can also be experienced beginning October 15 at the MGM Grand Theater inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. A sold-out engagement at the London Coliseum recently concluded its hugely popular run on Sunday, September 6.

The Now You See Me franchise is based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt and includes three hit films, including Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which premiered in theatres last November. The Now You See Me film franchise has grossed over $933 million at the global box office.

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