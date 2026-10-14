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Photos: Inside Black Theatre United's 4th Annual Gala

The event honored George Cheeks, Delroy Lindo, and Paul Tazewell.

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On Monday, October 5, 2026 Black Theatre United (BTU) hosted its fourth annual Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. This year’s theme was “Work to Do.” The evening honored Paramount Chair of TV Media George Cheeks with the Accountability Award, Academy Award-nominated actor Delroy Lindo with the Advocacy Award and Tony and Academy Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Gala featured an exciting lineup of performances by Todrick Hall, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jonathan Burke, Darius de Haas, Sydney James Harcourt, Dava Huesca, Capathia Jenkins, Keehnon Jackson, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Vanessa Williams, Natasha Yvette Williams and more.

Gala co-chairs included Mathew Knowles and Gena Avery Knowles, and Priscilla Sims Brown. Honorary co-chairs include Steven Reineke, Karine Jean-Pierre, Qween Jean, Mister Fitzgerald, Michael Oloyede, Ezra Ezzard, Kara Young, Josh Groban, Ann James and Sonia Manzano.

The evening was also supported by the BTU Collective, a distinguished group of artists and industry leaders who help advance the organization's mission year-round through advocacy, mentorship and community engagement. Members participating in this year's Gala included Lakisha May (Co-chair), Michael Oloyede (Co-chair), Kaliswa Brewster, Kalyne Coleman, Ezra Ezzard, Mister Fitzgerald, Erica Hart and Nikiya Mathis.

Jerry Dixon served as Gala Director, Joseph Joubert as Music Director and Patrick Tully as Auctioneer.

ABOUT BLACK THEATRE UNITED

On the heels of a watershed moment in American society, Black Theatre United was formed in 2020 by a passionate group of theater professionals committed to ensuring advances in their beloved theater community. BTU’s mission is to provide access for up-and-coming Black artists, pathways for art makers, and opportunities for industry professionals historically marginalized within the theater world and beyond.

Passionate and committed, BTU’s founding group of actors, directors, musicians, writers, technicians, producers and stage management includes: Lisa Dawn Cave, Darius de Haas, Carin Ford, Capathia Jenkins, LaChanze, Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, Michael McElroy, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wendell Pierce, Billy Porter, Anna Deavere Smith, Allyson Tucker, Tamara Tunie, Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Schele Williams, and Vanessa Williams.

For more information, please visit www.BlackTheatreUnited.com.

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Black Theatre United Founders

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George Cheeks ( Accountability Award Recipient)

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Delroy Lindo (Advocacy Award Recipient)

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Paul Tazewell (Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

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Darius de Haas, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Todrick Hall

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Keehnon J. Jackson, Brian Stokes Mitchell

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Keehnon J. Jackson, Montana Jones, high schooler Valentina Shubladze

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Norm Lewis, Spike Lee

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Delroy Lindo

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Billy Porter

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LaChanze

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Ariana DeBose, Qween Jean

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Paul Tazewell

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NaTasha Yvette Williams, Capathia Jenkins

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Paul Tazewell

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Norm Lewis, Vanessa Williams

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Jonathan Burke, Dava Huesca, Sydney James Harcourt

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Tamara Tunie, George Cheeks



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