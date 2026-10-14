Kathryn Hahn, Megan Hilty, Peppermint & More to Join GLAAD's Spirit Day

GLAAD has revealed programming and participants of its annual united stand against bullying and show of support for LGBTQ youth: #SpiritDay held on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Since 2010, GLAAD has orchestrated a powerful campaign on Spirit Day when talent, media outlets, brands, landmarks, sports leagues, faith groups, school districts, organizations, colleges, and universities 'go purple' as a united show of support for LGBTQ youth. Purple also symbolizes spirit on the LGBTQ Pride flag.

In 2026, GLAAD will mark Spirit Day with several events: On October 8th, 50+ City Council members joined GLAAD at City Hall, dressed in purple and sharing messages to support LGBTQ youth. On October 14th, the Empire State Building will light up purple to kick off Spirit Day. On Spirit Day, October 15th, GLAAD and NYC Parks have two activations: the first is at Washington Square Park, where GLAAD staff and volunteers will come together to clean the park. Later, at Little Red Square Park, students from Little Red School House will join us to show their support for LGBTQ youth by planting purple flowers which symbolizes Spirit on the LGBTQ pride flag.

This year's participants include Olive Abercrombie, Natalie Alyn Lind, Lisa Ann Walter, Kevin Aviance, brookelen, Dan Bucatinsky, Karma Carr, Margaret Cho, Liza Colon Zayas, Marti Cummings, Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Nick Davis, Salina EsTitties, Heather Feldhacker (Team Moms: Baseball), Bran Flakezz, Andrew Fuller, Kathryn Hahn, Ty Herndon, Rodney Hicks, Megan Hilty, Duncan Joseph, Carson Kressley, Lachi, Adam Lambert, Loreen, Brooks Marks, Meredith Marks, Ross Mathews, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Kate Nash, Eva Pagán, Peppermint, Creatine Price, Rivkah Reyes, Jasmine Rice LeBeija, Victoria Rowell, Nina Scoffone (Team Moms: Baseball), Nico Santos, Tim Schraeder Rodriguez, Robbie Simpson, Hal Sparks, Max Talisman, Layla Taylor, Trina Taylor (Team Moms: Baseball), VINCINT, WhyHunger and more.

Previous #SpiritDay participants include the Empire State Building, Oprah Winfrey, Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Halle Berry, Laverne Cox, Celine Dion, Shaquille O'Neal, Sam Smith, Jimmy Kimmel, Troye Sivan, Good Morning America, The TODAY Show, The View, The Talk, The Tonight Show, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL, all Major League Baseball teams, NASCAR, WWE, the Las Vegas Strip, and many more.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 09 Hrs 21 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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