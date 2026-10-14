CLIFFORD ODETS' WAITING FOR LEFTY to Offer $30 Rush to Union/Guild Members

Classic Stage Company will offer $30 rush seating to union/guild members, inspired by the workers at the heart of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty. With original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, choreography by Susan Misner, and direction by Steven Pasquale, in his directing debut, Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty begins previews tomorrow, October 15, at CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater, for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 22. Opening night is set for November 2.

Additional details for the Union/Guild Members Rush and other ticketing programs for Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty are below:

Union / Guild Rush

Inspired by the workers at the heart of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty, CSC is proud to offer $30 rush seating to union/guild members. Tickets are available beginning one hour before curtain, are subject to availability, and are limited to one ticket per customer. Union members should bring some proof of membership: a physical or digital union card or membership email will do.

TodayTix Rush

Discover $48 Rush tickets through the TodayTix app. Tickets are released at 9:00 AM on the day of each performance and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Find Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty in the app and unlock Rush to get started. You may purchase up to two tickets, subject to availability.

Rush & Student Rush

General Rush tickets for $40 and Student Rush tickets for $30 are available at the Box Office, beginning one hour before curtain. Tickets are subject to availability, with a limit of one ticket per customer. Please bring a valid student ID if you're purchasing a Student Rush ticket.

$40 Under 40

On Tuesday, October 20 at 7:00pm, join us for $40 Under 40 Night, with $40 tickets for audiences 40 and younger and opportunities to connect with fellow theatergoers. Enter promo code CLASSIC40 to unlock eligible seats. You may purchase up to two tickets, and both guests must be 40 or younger. Please bring a valid government-issued photo ID to collect your tickets at the Box Office.

About Waiting for Lefty

The company of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty will feature Tony Award nominee Tala Ashe (English), Raffi Barsoumian (CSC's Macbeth, Les Liaisons Dangereuses), Austin Durant (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Greg Hildreth (CSC's I Can Get It For You Wholesale, Chicago), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit), Doireann Mac Mahon (The Honey Trap), Zach McNally (West Side Story), Sahar Milani (Hound Dog), Cameron Scoggins (The Hills of California), and Henry Stram (Network).

One room. One choice. One movement. Exploited, exhausted, and pushed to the edge, the taxi drivers of Depression-era New York City gather to make a choice that will change their lives forever. But as they wait for their leader, the tension reaches a fever pitch. Marking the directing debut of acclaimed actor Steven Pasquale, this innovative production uses music and movement to breathe fresh life into Clifford Odets' 1935 masterpiece, transforming the theater into a high-stakes union hall. Both then and now, speaking truth to power can come at a deadly cost. Don't miss this visceral collision of classic social protest and contemporary sound. The clock is ticking - are you with us?

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