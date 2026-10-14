Ashby Florence to Make New York Stage Debut in A KIDMAN CAROL Off-Broadway
A Kidman Carol will star three-time Tony Award-nominee and Olivier Award-winner Marla Mindelle as Nicole Kidman and Drama Desk Award-nominee Josh Sharp as Cate Blanchett.
Viral sensation Ashby Florence will join the cast of A Kidman Carol Off-Broadway this holiday season. After garnering millions of Tik Tok followers for her viral Hamilton trend, among others, the production will mark her New York stage debut. Written by Kevin Zak and directed by Skylar Fox, the production will play a limited, 6-week engagement at New World Stages beginning Monday, November 16 with an official opening on Monday, November 30.
As previously announced, A Kidman Carol will star three-time Tony Award-nominee and Olivier Award-winner Marla Mindelle as Nicole Kidman and Drama Desk Award-nominee Josh Sharp as Cate Blanchett. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
The creative team for A Kidman Carol includes dots (Scenic Design), Wilberth Gonzalez (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Germán Martinez (Sound Design), Caite Hevner (Projection and Video Design), Krystal Balleza and Will Vicari of The Wig Associates (Wig and Makeup), and Jesse Robb (Choreography).
On Oscar's Eve, Academy Award-winning legend and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett (Josh Sharp, ta-da!) is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman (Marla Mindelle, Titanique) in order to learn the true meaning of Awards Season. A journey from her own past in the Australian outback, through a present Dickensian Tinsel Town teetering on the edge of disaster, and into a terrifying future, Cate must take Nicole's message to heart — or her soul, cinema, and the world as we know it could perish.
A Kidman Carol is a vicious, chaotic fever dream from Lucille Lortel and Queerty Award-nominated playwright Kevin Zak (Ginger Twinsies) that will leave you not only entertained, but somehow reborn. How can we find hope again after discovering the dream you wished would come true....might actually be a nightmare?
The strictly limited 54-performance engagement must end on Wednesday, December 30. Casting is by Jason Thinger, CSA. Envoy Theatricals serves as General Manager.
Ashby Florence
(Therese and others) is a comedian, actor, and creator who skyrocketed to fame with her absurdist, low-budget character cosplays. Drawing on her years of classical theater training, Ashby incorporates her razor-sharp comedic improvisation and authentic personality to capture audiences. Her meteoric rise to over 2.8 million followers quickly bridged the gap between short-form video and mainstream entertainment. Beyond online, Ashby has hosted red-carpets, presented at major industry events, and has appeared on beloved major shows such as Smosh. From working a full-time graphic design job just last year, to sharing her entertainment with the world, Ashby hopes to continue to grow in the industry and help others' dreams come true along the way.
@_ashbyflorence_♬ original sound - ASHBY
This little boys dreams came true last night⭐️ Thank you Lin-Manuel Miranda and @Disney Studios for one heck of an experience <3 #ashby #ashbyhamilton #linmanuelmiranda #fyp #fypシ゚viral
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