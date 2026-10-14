Video: The Teen Critics Cross That Bridge to SCHIMGADOON!
Schmigadoon! is running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.
Curious what your teenager might think about some of Broadway's most beloved shows before you buy the tickets? BroadwayWorld's Teen Critics are here to help!
We are continuing the series with Nicoletta (18), Ella (17), and Shea (15), who recently headed to the Nederlander Theater to check out the Tony-winning Best Musical, Schmigadoon! on Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!
Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.
The North American tour of Schmigadoon! will launch in September 2027, kicking off at Baltimore’s historic Hippodrome Theatre before traveling across the U.S and Canada, with major engagements slated for Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and more.
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