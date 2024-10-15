News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 15, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 15, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, October 16
Maybe Happy Ending begins previews on Broadway
A Wonderful World begins previews on Broadway
Saturday, October 19
Tammy Faye: A New Musical begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, October 20
Sunset Blvd. opens on Broadway

Character Breakdown: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast Unpacks Their Roles
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart is coming back to Broadway this week in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. Meet the cast as they unpack their roles.
 



 

The Broadway Cast: Featuring Standbys Lissa deGuzman, Marc Delacruz, & Hailee Kaleem Wright
by The Broadway Cast
This episode of The Broadway Cast is all about Broadway Standbys! Join our fabulous host, Ben Cameron, as he sits down with Lissa deGuzmanMarc delaCruz, and Hailee Kaleem Wright for an inside look at the world of standby performers.

 

Video: Anne Hathaway, Whoopi Goldberg, Kristin Chenoweth & More In BROADWAY RALLIES FOR KAMALA Livestream
by Joshua Wright
Tonight, Broadway and Hollywood’s best gather for Broadway Rallies for Kamala, a special event in New York City. Broadway Rallies for Kamala! 

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: Beanie Feldstein, Bonnie Milligan, and More in SPELLING BEE at the Kennedy Center
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Kennedy Center, featuring music by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin. Check out the photos here!. (more...

Photos: Ground Up and Walmart Release WICKED-Inspired Sneakers
by Josh Sharpe
Ground Up International, a leader in creative footwear, has teamed up with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, to launch the new Wicked film-inspired high-top sneakers. Take a look at photos now!. (more...)

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson Cast in SONG SUNG BLUE Musical Movie
by Josh Sharpe
Hugh Jackman will star opposite Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue, a new musical film centering on a Neil Diamond tribute band. The Focus Pictures film is based on the documentary of the same name, which follows the true story of husband and wife musicians who gained local notoriety for their performances of Neil Diamond covers.. (more...

Full Cast Revealed For the National Tour of ELF The Musical
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been announced for the 2024 National Tour of ELF THE MUSICAL. The National Tour will officially launch on November 2nd, heading to 9 cities this holiday season, including Detroit, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Charlotte. Get the full schedule including the tour route and ticket information.. (more...)

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG to Play Final Performance in November
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Gerard Alessandrini’s FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song will play its final New York performance at Theater555 in November. FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole a Song skewers the latest deluge of Broadway offerings. Learn how to purchase ticket.. (more...)

Video: Amanda Seyfried Shares Latest MAMMA MIA 3 Update
by Josh Sharpe
On a recent visit to the Today Show, Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried offered an update on the long-awaited third installment.. (more...)

Video: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA UK First Look Trailer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical, based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel, is being presented at London’s Dominion Theatre this October, featuring an original score by music icon, and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John. Watch the trailer!. (more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Every day is a miracle.
Every day is an unpaid bill.
You've got to sing for your supper.
Love one another."

- David Byrne's American Utopia




