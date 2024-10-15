Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 15, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 15, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, October 16

Maybe Happy Ending begins previews on Broadway

A Wonderful World begins previews on Broadway

Saturday, October 19

Tammy Faye: A New Musical begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, October 20

Sunset Blvd. opens on Broadway

Character Breakdown: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast Unpacks Their Roles

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart is coming back to Broadway this week in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. Meet the cast as they unpack their roles.



Video: Anne Hathaway, Whoopi Goldberg, Kristin Chenoweth & More In BROADWAY RALLIES FOR KAMALA Livestream

by Joshua Wright

Tonight, Broadway and Hollywood’s best gather for Broadway Rallies for Kamala, a special event in New York City. Broadway Rallies for Kamala!

Photos: Beanie Feldstein, Bonnie Milligan, and More in SPELLING BEE at the Kennedy Center

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Kennedy Center, featuring music by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin. Check out the photos here!

Photos: Ground Up and Walmart Release WICKED-Inspired Sneakers

by Josh Sharpe

Ground Up International, a leader in creative footwear, has teamed up with Walmart, the world's largest retailer, to launch the new Wicked film-inspired high-top sneakers. Take a look at photos now!

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson Cast in SONG SUNG BLUE Musical Movie

by Josh Sharpe

Hugh Jackman will star opposite Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue, a new musical film centering on a Neil Diamond tribute band. The Focus Pictures film is based on the documentary of the same name, which follows the true story of husband and wife musicians who gained local notoriety for their performances of Neil Diamond covers.

Full Cast Revealed For the National Tour of ELF The Musical

by Stephi Wild

The full cast has been announced for the 2024 National Tour of ELF THE MUSICAL. The National Tour will officially launch on November 2nd, heading to 9 cities this holiday season, including Detroit, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Charlotte. Get the full schedule including the tour route and ticket information.

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG to Play Final Performance in November

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Gerard Alessandrini's FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song will play its final New York performance at Theater555 in November. FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole a Song skewers the latest deluge of Broadway offerings. Learn how to purchase ticket.

Video: Amanda Seyfried Shares Latest MAMMA MIA 3 Update

by Josh Sharpe

On a recent visit to the Today Show, Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried offered an update on the long-awaited third installment.

Video: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA UK First Look Trailer

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical, based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel, is being presented at London's Dominion Theatre this October, featuring an original score by music icon, and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John. Watch the trailer!

