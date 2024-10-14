Photos: Ground Up and Walmart Release WICKED-Inspired Sneakers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ground Up International, a leader in creative footwear, has teamed up with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, to launch the new Wicked film-inspired high-top sneakers. Inspired by the iconic characters Elphaba and Glinda from Universal Pictures' Wicked—coming to theaters this November—these exclusive sneakers offer fans a magical way to express their love for the film while adding a unique touch of style to their wardrobe.

The Wicked high-top sneakers bring the adventure of the story right to your feet, featuring whimsical designs that channel the magic of Wicked. With silver sugar glitter under the glass and classic white twill laces for comfort, these sneakers are not only fashionable but also filled with enchanting details. The pink and green ombre design represents the contrasting personalities of the beloved characters—perfect for channeling the spirit of the film. Each shoe is adorned with a unique bumper message: “Defy Gravity” on the right shoe for Elphaba's fierce, rebellious spirit, and “Perfectly Pink” on the left for Glinda’s charming, glamorous side.

With fans eagerly awaiting the release of the Wicked film, these sneakers are the perfect way to showcase fandom in style. Ground Up has once again proven itself a trendsetter, designing footwear that connects deeply with a beloved story and its characters. These high-tops will allow Wicked fans to carry a piece of the movie magic with them wherever they go. Images Courtesy of Ground Up.