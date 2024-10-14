Photos: SPELLING BEE at the Kennedy Center with Beanie Feldstein, Bonnie Milligan, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Kennedy Center, featuring music by two-time Tony Award® winner William Finn and a book by Tony Award® winner Rachel Sheinkin. Check out the photos below!

Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford with musical direction by Roberto Sinha, the all-star cast includes Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Beanie Feldstein as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre, Noah Galvin as Leaf Coneybear, Alex Joseph Grayson as Mitch Mahoney, Taran Killam as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Kevin McHale as William Barfee, Tony Award® winner Bonnie Milligan as Rona Lisa Peretti, and Nina White as Olive Ostrovsky. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee plays the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater October 11–20, 2024.

Six spellers enter, but only one can be named winner of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences since its Tony Award®–winning debut. A group of six mid-pubescents compete in the title championship, spelling their way through vexing vocabulary while sharing hilarious and poignant personal stories.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will include scenic design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by David Weiner, and sound design by Haley Parcher. Casting is by Geoff Josselson. Matthew Lacey is the Production Stage Manager. Jeffrey Finn is the Artistic Director and Executive Producer of Broadway Center Stage.