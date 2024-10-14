Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast has been announced for the 2024 National Tour of ELF THE MUSICAL. The National Tour will officially launch on November 2nd, heading to 9 cities this holiday season, including Detroit, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Charlotte.

Joining previously announced Jackson Reagin as Buddy and Tara Nicole Vinsonas Jovie, will be Zuly Cabrera as Deb, Ralph Prentice Daniel as Walter, Mark Fishback as Santa, Marie Lemon as Emily, Theodore Lowenstein as Michael, and Tyler Price Robinson as Macy Manager/Mr. Greenway. Rounding out the company will be Mia Bergstrom, David Couter, Jackson Hurt, Evan Hussey, Lacey Kim Kriston, Adolfo Ortiz-Feder, Beatrice Reyes, Mario Rizzi, Miles Schmidt, Emily Ann Stys, Keara Sweeney, Alysia Vastardis, and Galvin Yuan.

2024 ELF TOUR DATES

ELF The Musical is the hilarious modern Christmas classic about Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This must-see Broadway holiday production is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

USA Today calls ELF, “ENDEARINGLY GOOFY!” Variety proclaims, “ ELF is happy enough for families, savvy enough for city kids and plenty smart for adults!”

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, the National Tour of ELFfeatures songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar ( The Prom, The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin ( Aladdin, The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan ( Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin ( The Drowsy Chaperone). The touring production will feature original direction by Sam Scalamoni and original choreography by Connor Gallagher, scenic design by Christine Peters, costume design by Tony Award® winner Gregg Barnes ( Some Like It Hot), lighting design by Paul Miller, flying effects by ZFX, Inc, sound design by Shannon Slaton, wig and hair design by Bernia Ardia, orchestrations by Tony Award® winner Doug Besterman ( The Producers), vocal arrangements by Phil Reno, dance arrangements by David Chase, music coordination by John Mezzio, music supervision by Michael Gildin, and casting by The Wojcik Casting Team.

The ELF tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Bethany Sortman and is supported by assistant stage managers Hope Jewelland Riley Gibson. The company management team is led by company manager Ryan Buchholz with assistant company manager Shawn Passero. The tour music director/conductor is Charlie Yokom.

