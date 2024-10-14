Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson Cast in SONG SUNG BLUE Musical Movie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hugh Jackman will star opposite Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue, a new musical film centering on a Neil Diamond tribute band, according to Variety. The Focus Pictures film is based on the documentary of the same name, which follows the true story of husband and wife musicians who gained local notoriety for their performances of Neil Diamond covers. Jackman and Hudson will play the married musicians.

The cast of the film also includes Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley. Production reportedly began on October 14. No release date has been set.

Jackman was most recently seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, reprising his famed X-Men role. Other screen credits include Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman. He most recently appeared on Broadway in The Music Man and is set to take the stage for a series of live Radio City Music Hall concerts in 2025.

Kate Hudson is an actress and singer whose screen credits include Almost Famous, Nine, Glee, and Glass Onion. She released her debut studio album Glorious earlier this year.

Hugh Jackman Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas. Kate Hudson Photo Credit: Gregory Russell