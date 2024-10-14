FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG to Play Final Performance in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gerard Alessandrini’s FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song will play its final New York performance on Sunday, November 3rd THEATER555.



Created, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole a Song skewers the latest deluge of Broadway offerings including Hell’s Kitchen, Suffs, The Outsiders, Cabaret, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, and of course, Merrily We Roll Along. In addition, there are sendups of Roger Bart, Patti LuPone, Eddie Redmayne, Daniel Radcliffe, Ariana DeBose and Jeremy Jordan, among others. This up-to-the-minute version also roasts the 2024 Tony Awards, and will include some of the most popular numbers from Alessandrini’s recent Forbidden Sondheim.



FORBIDDEN BROADWAY will be opening at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach for a limited engagement on December 28th.

Featured in the cast are CHRIS COLLINS-PISANO (Jersey Boys), DANNY HAYWARD (Finding Neverland), NICOLE VANESSA ORTIZ (Sister Act) and JENNY LEE STERN (Rocky, A Christmas Story). FRED BARTON, Forbidden Broadway’s original 1982 music director rounds out the cast as Musical Director/Pianist.



In addition to Mr. Alessandrini, and choreographer Mr. McIntyre, the creative team is Fred Barton (musical director)), Glenn Bassett (set design) Dustin Cross (costume design), Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design), Andy Evan Cohen (sound design), Ian Joseph (hair and wig design), Peter R. Feuchtwanger (production supervisor), Brian Westmoreland (production stage manager) Rosalie Kaplan (assistant stage manager) and Michael Cassara (casting).

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg

