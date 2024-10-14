Character Breakdown: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart is coming back to Broadway this week in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. A Wonderful World will begin previews on October 16, 2024 and open will on Monday, November 11, 2024 at Studio 54.



With a book by Aurin Squire and featuring songs made famous by Louis Armstrong, A Wonderful World is co-conceived by Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee Christopher Renshaw and Andrew Delaplaine, and directed by Renshaw.

"You know, one of the things that made it so special was that I'm standing on the shoulders of a man who, without him, a lot of us wouldn't be here. He was the first really big American pop star, and to be African American at that... he kind of-no, he didn't kind of, he laid the groundwork for the rest of us to step up, and he broke down so many barriers, and went through so many doors, and went through so much stuff that we wouldn't have to."

Last fall, Iglehart starred in the pre-Broadway production of A Wonderful World in New Orleans and Chicago.

