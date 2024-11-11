Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 11, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, November 11

A Wonderful World opens on Broadway

Tuesday, November 12

Maybe Happy Ending opens on Broadway

Thursday, November 14

Tammy Faye opens on Broadway

Sunday, November 17

Elf the Musical opens on Broadway

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE!

by Nicole Rosky

New cast members have joined the company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, including Solea Pfeiffer, John Cardoza, and Pepe Muñoz. Check out a first look at the new cast in action below!

Video: Teal Wicks Is Bringing Shakespeare to a City Near You

by Robert Bannon

Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! This week we welcome Broadway Superstar Teal Wicks on the road with & Juliet.

Exclusive: CABARET Cast Takes the Stage at Broadway Sessions

by Ben Cameron

Performers included: Marty Lauter, Chloe Nadon Enriquez, MiMi Scardulla, Colin Cunliffe, Paige Smallwood, Ayla Ciccone Burton, Corinne Munsch, David Merino, Gabi Campo , Brian Russell Care, Maeve Stier ('Mad About the Boy'), Keiji Ishiguro, and Will Ervin Jr.. (more...)

Aaron Lazar, Barbra Streisand, & More Nominated For 2025 GRAMMYS - Full List of Nominations

by Josh Sharpe

Aaron Lazar, Barbra Streisand, Ariana Grande more were nominated for GRAMMYS. Check out the full list of nominations now! The Outsiders, Suffs and more were nominated in the Best Musical Theatre Album category.. (more...)

WICKED Legend to Make Surprise Cameo in New Movie

by Josh Sharpe

In their dedicated Wicked issue, People Magazine has revealed an important cameo from a key Wicked veteran who will appear in the new film. According to the issue, this is only one of the movie's 'many cameos.' Find out more here!. (more...)

Lexus Unveils WICKED-Themed Rides for Elphaba and Glinda

by Josh Sharpe

On the eve of the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' spectacular new cinematic event, 'Wicked,' Lexus is pulling back the curtain on two character-themed wrapped vehicles inspired by the film’s iconic witches of Oz.. (more...)

GRAMMYs Nominate THE OUTSIDERS, SUFFS, & More For Best Musical Theatre Album

by Josh Sharpe

The nominations for the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album have been announced. Hell's Kitchen, Merrily We Roll Along, The Outsiders, Suffs, The Notebook, and The Wiz have been nominated for Best Musical Theatre Album.. (more...)

Will Paul Mescal-Led A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Open on Broadway?

by Rialto Chatter

Will Paul Mescal make his Broadway debut in 2025 when A Streetcar Named Desire transfers? An official announcement hasn't been made yet, but we have details here!. (more...)

Video: 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams' From Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT at Center Theatre Group

by Stephi Wild

Center Theatre Group and Deaf West Theatre have joined forces for the all-new production of Green Day’s rock opera, American Idiot. An all new video has been released of the cast performing 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams'. . (more...)

by Josh Sharpe

Jonathan Bailey is as charming as ever in a new promo spotlighting his character Fiyero in the new Wicked movie. 'What's been amazing for me is falling into something huge and trusting the free fall,' Bailey shares. Watch the video!. ( more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!