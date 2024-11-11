Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 11, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, November 11
Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE!
Video: Teal Wicks Is Bringing Shakespeare to a City Near You
Exclusive: CABARET Cast Takes the Stage at Broadway Sessions
Aaron Lazar, Barbra Streisand, & More Nominated For 2025 GRAMMYS - Full List of Nominations
by Josh Sharpe
Aaron Lazar, Barbra Streisand, Ariana Grande more were nominated for GRAMMYS. Check out the full list of nominations now! The Outsiders, Suffs and more were nominated in the Best Musical Theatre Album category.. (more...)
WICKED Legend to Make Surprise Cameo in New Movie
by Josh Sharpe
In their dedicated Wicked issue, People Magazine has revealed an important cameo from a key Wicked veteran who will appear in the new film. According to the issue, this is only one of the movie's 'many cameos.' Find out more here!. (more...)
Lexus Unveils WICKED-Themed Rides for Elphaba and Glinda
by Josh Sharpe
On the eve of the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' spectacular new cinematic event, 'Wicked,' Lexus is pulling back the curtain on two character-themed wrapped vehicles inspired by the film’s iconic witches of Oz.. (more...)
GRAMMYs Nominate THE OUTSIDERS, SUFFS, & More For Best Musical Theatre Album
by Josh Sharpe
The nominations for the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album have been announced. Hell's Kitchen, Merrily We Roll Along, The Outsiders, Suffs, The Notebook, and The Wiz have been nominated for Best Musical Theatre Album.. (more...)
Will Paul Mescal-Led A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Open on Broadway?
by Rialto Chatter
Will Paul Mescal make his Broadway debut in 2025 when A Streetcar Named Desire transfers? An official announcement hasn't been made yet, but we have details here!. (more...)
Video: 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams' From Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT at Center Theatre Group
by Stephi Wild
Center Theatre Group and Deaf West Theatre have joined forces for the all-new production of Green Day’s rock opera, American Idiot. An all new video has been released of the cast performing 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams'. . (more...)
