Lexus Unveils WICKED-Themed Rides for Elphaba and Glinda

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the eve of the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' spectacular new cinematic event, "Wicked," Lexus is pulling back the curtain on two character-themed wrapped vehicles inspired by the film’s iconic witches of Oz. The striking Elphaba TX and elegant Glinda TX each embody their namesake’s unique personalities while offering expansive third-row seating, enchanting technology, and magically spacious cargo.

The "Wicked" vehicles will make their world debut on the premiere's green carpet of the legendary Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Saturday, Nov. 9. Universal Pictures' "Wicked" soars into theaters November 22, 2024.

“We’ve designed each vehicle to capture the magic of ‘Wicked’ and bring the cinematic experience to life for its passionate fans,” said Cynthia Tenhouse, vice president, Lexus marketing. "Just as Glinda and Elphaba each possess distinct powers and vibrant personalities, these customized vehicles spotlight their distinctive styles, ensuring that fans ‘Experience OZmazing.’”

Taking inspiration from the many facets of the film's Emerald City architecture, both vehicles showcase Art Deco designs that embody the city’s enchanting beauty.

The Glinda TX is a dazzling electric pink wonder, adorned with shimmering gold accents and wheels. Sporting a customPOPULR vanity plate as a clever nod to Glinda's signature song in the film, the vehicle also features an extra bit of magic with pink underglow lighting. Its sleek, fluid design captures the bubble-traveling witch’s vibrant personality and luxurious flair.

In contrast, the Elphaba TX features a deep emerald-green exterior accented by bold gold details and underglow green lighting, creating an aura of mystery and strength. The tires are complemented by a striking geometric golden wheel reflecting Elphaba's powerful persona, while the DFY GRVTY vanity plate provides a playful reference to the character's soaring anthem in the film.

When Glinda takes her entourage to the next party, the spacious third-row seating in the Lexus TX ensures that every seat is the best seat – even at full occupancy. Spacious legroom, luxurious materials and versatile seating options make the SUV as comfortable as it is practical for the witches’ unique lifestyles.

Equipped with the innovative Lexus Interface with a 14-inch Multimedia Touchscreen Display, the Lexus TX features easy-to-use controls and clear information for the driver and the front-seat passengers. Elphaba's hybrid-powered TX delivers electrifying strength and grace on the road, while the sound system, designed for group sing-alongs, ensures that every journey is both a smooth and elevated experience.

Whether it’s broomsticks and books of enchantment for Elphaba or bubbles and glittering gowns for Glinda, the Lexus TX offers flexible, roomy storage that adapts to both of their needs. The Lexus TX spacious cargo area features nearly 97 cubic feet of total cargo capacity when the second and third-row seats are folded down. With all seats up, the Lexus TX provides 20.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row—enough room for seven standard-sized carry-on suitcases.

Both character-wrapped vehicles will be showcased on the green carpet of the “Wicked” premiere in Los Angeles on Sat., Nov. 9, 2024. The film is the first film of a two-part immersive cultural celebration, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu. Universal Pictures' "Wicked" arrives in theaters on Fri., Nov. 22, 2024.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.