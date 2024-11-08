Video: Jonathan Bailey Charms as Fiyero in New WICKED Promo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jonathan Bailey is as charming as ever in a new promotional video spotlighting his equally charming character Fiyero in the new Wicked movie.

"What's been amazing for me is falling into something huge and trusting the free fall," Bailey shares in the video. Fiyero's characteristic charm has gotten him far, though Bailey believes it is "based on an easy life."

In the story, Glinda quickly warms to his charming nature: "He's never really felt something that's stirred inside of him. Glinda is the absolute Prom Queen to his Prom King," Bailey adds. Elphaba, on the other hand, sees something in him that is deeper than his physical appearance. Watch the new promo video now!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.