WICKED Legend to Make Surprise Cameo in New Movie

Earlier this year, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot Kristin Chenoweth in a promo for the upcoming Wicked movie, all but confirming a cameo appearance by the Tony winner. Now, in their dedicated Wicked issue, People Magazine has revealed another cameo from a key Wicked legend.

Spoiler warning: Details follow for a major cameo in the upcoming Wicked film.

Stephen Schwartz, the composer and lyricist for the musical, will reportedly appear in the new film as an Emerald City palace guard. Additionally, it is rumored that it will be Schwartz telling Elphaba and Glinda "The wizard will see you now" during the One Short Day number.

The magazine went on to say that this is "one of the film's many cameos, which are too delightfully surprising to spoil here." Other rumored (but unconfirmed) cameos include Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, and book writer Winnie Holzman. Check out the magazine sample below and learn more about the issue here.

Stephen Schwartz has a cameo in Wicked as a palace guard.



“Many cameos” are also teased. pic.twitter.com/QIHIC9eDuq — wicked news hub (@wickednewshub) November 6, 2024

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.