News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE!

Moulin Rouge! is running on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

By: Nov. 08, 2024
Moulin Rouge! Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from $74
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

New cast members have joined the company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, including Solea Pfeiffer, John Cardoza, and Pepe Muñoz. Check out a first look at the new cast in action below! 

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE!
Will Paul Mescal-Led A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Open on Broadway?
Video: MUFASA: THE LION KING Final Trailer and Poster
Video: Jonathan Bailey Charms as Fiyero in New WICKED Promo

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical. The production opened on Broadway in the Summer of 2019 and recently celebrated its 5th anniversary.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Photo Credit: Even Zimmerman for Murphy Made

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE! Image
Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE! Image
John Cardoza

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE! Image
Solea Pfeiffer and John Cardoza

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE! Image
Solea Pfeiffer and John Cardoza

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE! Image
Solea Pfeiffer and John Cardoza

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE! Image
Austin Durant

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE! Image
André Ward

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE! Image
David Harris

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE! Image
Pepe Muñoz

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE! Image
André Ward and John Cardoza

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE! Image
Cast of Moulin Rouge!

Photos: Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza in MOULIN ROUGE! Image
Leigh Madjus, Tasia Jungbauer, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Sophie Carmen Jones 




Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote

Videos