Video: 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams' From Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT at Center Theatre Group

Center Theatre Group and Deaf West Theatre have joined forces for the all-new production of Green Day’s rock opera, American Idiot, directed by Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Snehal Desai. An all new video has been released of the cast performing "Boulevard of Broken Dreams". Check out the video here!

American Idiot now continues through – and must close on Saturday, November 16. The Tony and Grammy Award winning musical re-opened the Mark Taper Forum, as the first offering of Center Theatre Group’s One CTG. One LA. Season, as previously announced by Desai, CTG’s Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman, and its Producing Director Douglas C. Baker.

The show is produced in collaboration with the Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre, headed by Artistic Director DJ Kurs, and features an ensemble of both Deaf and hearing actors, performing simultaneously in American Sign Language and Spoken English. CTG and Deaf West have a long history of bold and exciting collaborations, including Pippin, Sleeping Beauty Wakes, and Big River—which went on to have an acclaimed run on Broadway followed by a National

Tour.

American Idiot features music by Green Day; lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong; and book by Billie Joe Armstrong & Michael Mayer. Jennifer Weber (Broadway: & Juliet, KPOP) is the choreographer; Colin Analco (Deaf West: Fidelio) is the ASL choreographer.

The cast includes Steven-Adam Agdeppa, Will Branner, Jerusha Cavazos, Lark Detweiler, Daniel Durant, Kaia T. Fitzgerald, Brady Fritz, Landen Gonzales, Otis Jones IV, Milo Manheim, Josué Martinez, Giovanni Maucere, James Olivas, Patrick Ortiz, Mason Alexander Park, Monika Peña, Mars Storm Rucker, Mia Sempertegui, Angel Theory, Ty Taylor, and Ali Fumiko Whitney.

The set is by Takeshi Kata, costumes by Lena Sands, lighting by Karyn Lawrence, sound by Cricket S. Myers, projections by David Murakami, Wig, Hair, and Make-up Design by Shelia Dorn, music is supervised and conducted by David O, music arrangements and orchestrations by Tom Kitt, casting by Beth Lipari, CSA, and the Production Stage Manager is David S. Franklin. Lindsay Allbaugh is the Associate Artistic Director of Center Theatre Group, and Jeff Perri is the Managing Director of Deaf West.