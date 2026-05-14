Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2026- OH, MARY! To Welcome Meg Stalter and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, Broadway fans! ☀️ We hope you had a wonderful weekend. Here's what you might have missed on BroadwayWorld! First, we checked in on repairs underway at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre following Monday's three-alarm fire, which has led to The Book of Mormon cancellations through May 17. We also got the scoop on Linedy Genao's dream roles in our exclusive video, and we're excited to announce that My Shows Curtain Call is back for the 2025/2026 season! Plus, we have exclusive behind-the-scenes content, hot photos, and all the latest industry news. Grab your coffee and read on! ☕🎭