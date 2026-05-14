Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2026- OH, MARY! To Welcome Meg Stalter and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! ☀️ We hope you had a wonderful weekend. Here's what you might have missed on BroadwayWorld! First, we checked in on repairs underway at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre following Monday's three-alarm fire, which has led to The Book of Mormon cancellations through May 17. We also got the scoop on Linedy Genao's dream roles in our exclusive video, and we're excited to announce that My Shows Curtain Call is back for the 2025/2026 season! Plus, we have exclusive behind-the-scenes content, hot photos, and all the latest industry news. Grab your coffee and read on! ☕🎭
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, May 17
The 2026 Drama Desk Awards
The 2026 Roger Rees Awards
|The Front Page
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Repairs Underway at Eugene O'Neill Theatre; Architect Behind 1994 Restoration Weighs In on Timeline
With performances of The Book of Mormon now cancelled through Sunday, May 17 following Monday's three-alarm fire at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, BroadwayWorld spoke with architect Francesca Russo, who led the theatre's acclaimed 1994 restoration, to get a sense of what the path forward could look like.
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Video: Can You Guess Linedy Genao's 3 Dream Roles?
Three dream roles have so far eluded Linedy Genao. The star of The Great Gatsby might be plenty busy playing 'Myrtle Wilson' eight times a week at the Broadway Theatre, but her heart is set on playing these three characters someday. So cast her already!
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My Shows Curtain Call Returns for the 2025/2026 Broadway Season
BroadwayWorld is thrilled to share that My Shows Curtain Call is back for the 2025/2026 Broadway season. The personalized recap feature gives theatergoers a chance to look back at every production they attended, ust in time to reflect before the Tony Awards.
|Exclusive
by Nicole Rosky
Mischief, creators of the international smash‑hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong and critically acclaimed The Comedy About Spies, and Broadway Podcast Network announced a new partnership bringing the popular MISCHIEF MAKERS podcast to a broader audience of theatre fans worldwide. Watch a sneak peak from the first episode, featuring Tony Award winning producer Kevin McCollum.. (more...)
|Must Watch
| Video: See Marla Mindelle’s Journey to TITANIQUE's Broadway Debut on STAGEBOUND
by Josh Sharpe
This season of the PBS Great Performances series Stagebound has kicked off with a spotlight on Tony-nominated Titaníque cast member and co-creator Marla Mindelle. Check it out now.. (more...)
| Video: Lance Bass Surprises Joey Fatone on Stage at & JULIET
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch as Joey Fatone, *NSYNC star and former & Juliet cast member is surprised on stage by his boy-bandmate Lance Bass! During a sing-along, both Fatone and the cast of & Juliet were surprised on stage by Bass!. (more...)
| Photos/Video: HIGH SOCIETY in Rehearsal at the Barbican Theatre
by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal photos and video have been released from High Society featuring Freddie Fox, Felicity Kendall, Helen George, Julian Ovenden and Carly Mercedes Dyer. Check them out here!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
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Photo: First Look at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY, Now Extended
Photos: New Look at Lisa Ann Walter & the New Stars of HEATHERS
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present a 29-hour staged reading in New York City of High Risk Ward, the new play by Jamie Wax.. (more...)
BIPOC Critics Lab Will Go Bi-Coastal With The Public Theater & The Old Globe
by Stephi Wild
The Public Theater and The Old Globe announced a partnership to co-host Jose Solís' BIPOC CRITICS LAB, marking the program's first bi-coastal cohort. Applications are now open for the 2026-27 season.. (more...)
THE LAST – PHARAOH Industry Workshop Set for NYC SoHo Loft
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Atelier SBB will present an invitation-only salon sharing of The Last- Pharoh, a new immersive work reimagining Cleopatra as a modern American political thriller.. (more...)
HIGH RISK WARD by Jamie Wax to Get NYC Reading from The Hanover Theatre
by A.A. Cristi
The Hanover Theatre will present a 29-hour staged reading of HIGH RISK WARD, a new play by Jamie Wax set in 1963 Louisiana, featuring two-time Tony nominee Johanna Day. The invite-only NYC presentations are directed by Livy Scanlon.. (more...)
The Public and The Old Globe to Co-Host 26-27 BIPOC Critics Lab
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Public Theater and The Old Globe will be co-hosting cultural critic Jose Solís’ BIPOC Critics Lab during the theaters’ 2026-27 season with a joint cohort, which will mark the program’s first bi-coastal cohort.. (more...)
Arielle Jacobs, Kristolyn Lloyd and Andrew Kober Set for LOST CITY RADIO Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Arielle Jacobs, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Kristolyn Lloyd, Andrew Kober, and more will be part of Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's reading of Lost City Radio.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Josh Sharpe
We spoke with Regal's content lead, Brooks LeBoeuf, who shed a spotlight on the 'Musical Mayhem” series and how it helps to bridge the gap between the theater and the big screen.. (more...)
GIANT Starring John Lithgow Will Come to Cinemas This Fall
by Stephi Wild
Giant, the new play starring John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, will be released in cinemas later this year. The Olivier Award-winning and Tony-nominated play was recorded at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre.. (more...)
Meg Stalter Will Make Broadway Debut in OH, MARY! as 'Mary Todd Lincoln'
by Stephi Wild
Actress and comedian Meg Stalter will make her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! this summer. Stalter, the breakout star of HBO’s TV comedy “Hacks,” will join the company as “Mary Todd Lincoln.'. (more...)
Joshua Bassett Says Live Theater 'Isn't His Thing' After LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Michael Major
Joshua Bassett is opening up about his experience in Little Shop of Horrors, stating that the demands of live theater aren't his 'calling.' Watch a video of the High School Musical star saying that he respects theater, it was a 'challenge.'. (more...)
MEXODUS, 11 TO MIDNIGHT and More Nominated for 2026 Off Broadway Alliance Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Off Broadway Alliance has revealed the nominees for the 15th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2025-2026 season.. (more...)
Sean Grandillo, Brian Flores, and Dean Maupin Share Backstage Scoop From THE LOST BOYS
by Stephi Wild
In this edition of Words From The Wings, we caught up with the vampires of The Lost Boys on Broadway, Sean Grandillo, Brian Flores, and Dean Maupin. They shared some of their favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!. (more...)
Melissa Errico Unveils New Summer 2026 Performance Dates
by Josh Sharpe
Melissa Errico, the Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress, singer, and author, will play a string of select international tour dates for Summer 2026. In advance of her summer tour dates, Errico will also perform on Good Day New York on Tuesday, May 26.. (more...)
KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Sets Global Live Concert Tour
by Josh Sharpe
The world of KPop Demon Hunters is coming to a city near you. Netflix is partnering with AEG Presents for a world concert tour inspired by the 2025 award-winning animated hit.. (more...)
Immersive PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Event is Coming to London Next Year
by Stephi Wild
Secret Cinema and TodayTix will present a new immersive production inspired by Disney's iconic blockbuster film franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, sailing into London in February 2027.. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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