My Shows Curtain Call Returns for the 2025/2026 Broadway Season

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to share that My Shows Curtain Call is back for the 2025/2026 Broadway season. The personalized recap feature gives theatergoers a chance to look back at every production they attended, just in time to reflect before the Tony Awards.

Users will be able to share their 2025/2026 Curtain Call results across social platforms, making it easier than ever to celebrate a season of theatergoing with fellow fans.

My Shows is BroadwayWorld's free platform for theater fans to log the productions they attend, rate and review performances, track their theatergoing history across Broadway and beyond, and earn points and badges for their participation in the community.

The return of Curtain Call follows continued growth across the My Shows platform, which has rapidly become a hub for Broadway and regional theater fans to log performances, track their theatergoing history, and publish reviews for the BroadwayWorld community. Since launching in September, the platform has surpassed 25,000 user reviews and launched in the Apple App Store.

Check out your 2025/2026 Curtain Call on BroadwayWorld's My Shows today.