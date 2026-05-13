KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Sets Global Live Concert Tour

The world of KPop Demon Hunters is coming to a city near you. Netflix is partnering with AEG Presents for a world concert tour inspired by the 2025 award-winning animated hit.

The concert will bring "elements of the global phenomenon to life in dynamic and unforgettable ways," though the official lineup of performers has yet to be confirmed. Information regarding cities and ticket on-sale dates will be available later this year. Fans can join the waitlist now here.

AEG Presents is not new to the K-pop genre, having promoted successful world tours for K-pop artists including Blackpink, JENNIE, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, G-Dragon, Le Sserafim, XG, NCT 127, (G)I-DLE, BigBang, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

KPop Demon Hunters is the most popular Netflix film of all time, with more than 500 million global views since its premiere in July of 2025. The film continues to break records, with the fictional HUNTR/X becoming the first K-pop girl group to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, and “Golden” becoming the first K-pop song in history to win a Grammy Award and an Academy Award.

It was also the most-streamed movie title of 2025, and won Best Animated Feature Film at both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. In March, Netflix confirmed that a sequel to the movie is officially in development.

KPop Demon Hunters is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and features a script by Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Kang, and Appelhans. The ensemble includes Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee.

The movie follows K-pop superstars HUNTR/X, who use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet: an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. KPop Demon Hunters is a Netflix film produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation.

Photo Credit: Netflix

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