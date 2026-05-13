Melissa Errico Unveils New Summer 2026 Performance Dates

Melissa Errico, the Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress, singer, and author, will play a string of select international tour dates for Summer 2026. In advance of her summer tour dates, Errico will also perform on Good Day New York on Tuesday, May 26.

These upcoming performances include Back to Barbara in New York, NY from May 27-29, “The Summer Knows” Melissa Errico Sings Michel Legrand in London, UK on July 12, “The Streisand Effect” in Provincetown, MA on August 23, and more.

Earlier this year, Errico released her new album, I Can Dream, Can’t I?, a tribute to the American Songbook. The album offers a modern perspective on songs from the thirties, forties, fifties, sixties, and seventies reimagined through Errico. Accompanied by Tedd Firth on piano, the 14-track project includes songs written by Frank Loesser, Cy Coleman, Duke Ellington, Peggy Lee, Van Heusen, Rodgers & Hart, Jerome Kern, Sammy Fain, Dave Frishberg, Dori Caymmi, and Joni Mitchell.

Melissa Errico Upcoming Shows

Melissa Errico: Back to Barbra (with Billy)

﻿May 27 - 29th @ 54 Below (New York, NY)

Tickets Here

Following her homage to the great Barbra Streisand last fall through “The Streisand Effect,” Melissa returns with a new edition of the show at New York’s 54 Below. She will be joined by piano-man and singer Billy Stritch, a Streisand favorite and a frequent Errico collaborator, making these performances even more special. Attendees can expect Melissa and Billy to go “back to back” in their appreciations of the Streisand songbook.

My Fair Lady Gala

June 8 @ Irish Rep Theater (New York, NY)

Tickets Here

A one night only event, Melissa will be part of an all-star cast for a concert presentation of the musical masterpiece Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady. The cast also includes Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham, Shereen Ahmed, Norbert Leo Butz, Bill Irwin, Mary Beth Peil, David Staller, Taylor Trensch, Gary Troy, Nik Walker, and more to be announced.

“The Summer Knows” Melissa Errico Sings Michel Legrand

July 12 @ Ronnie Scott’s (London, UK)

Tickets Here

Melissa Errico will make her Ronnie Scott’s debut with The Summer Knows, a stirring tribute to the music of Michel Legrand. She will be supported on stage by pianist Tedd Firth and his hand-picked group.

Melissa Errico: The Streisand Effect

August 17 @ Bay Street Theater (Sag Harbor, NY)

Tickets Here

Melissa Errico returns with her acclaimed concert event, The Streisand Effect. The event is a funny, glamorous, and deeply personal evening inspired by the music, mystique, and emotional power of Barbra Streisand. She will be joined by Billy Stritch, a longtime Streisand collaborator, as well as a swinging quartet.

Melissa Errico: The Streisand Effect

August 23 @ Provincetown Town Hall (Provincetown, MA)

Tickets Here

Melissa Errico will make her Provincetown Town Hall debut with The Streisand Effect. She will be joined by the legendary Billy Stritch for this performance, as well.

About Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico is a Tony-nominated actress for her mentor Michel Legrand’s “Amour” on Broadway - and star of such Broadway musicals as “My Fair Lady”, “High Society”, “White Christmas”, “Les Misérables” & more. She recently toured her new album, the acclaimed “Sondheim in the City," culminating in her London solo concert hall debut at Cadogan Hall on July 12, 2025.

Last year, Errico debuted The Story of a Rose: A Musical Reverie on The Great War at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall in Alexandria, VA. Produced by The Doughboy Foundation in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, the one-woman concert blended song, narration, and period detail to illuminate World War I through the lens of her great-aunt Rose, a Ziegfeld Follies performer.

She appeared as Mrs. Patrick Campbell in the play “Dear Liar” at the Irish Rep; premiered the role of Eleanor of Aquitaine in a concert at the Metropolitan Museum’s Cloisters, and starred as Zelda Fitzgerald opposite Alec Baldwin last summer in “The Fitzgeralds” at Guild Hall.

Photo Credit: Brigitte Lacombe

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