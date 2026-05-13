Video: See Marla Mindelle’s Journey to TITANIQUE's Broadway Debut on STAGEBOUND





This season of the PBS Great Performances series Stagebound has kicked off with a spotlight on Tony-nominated Titaníque cast member and co-creator Marla Mindelle. Each episode of the Webby-nominated series follows performers on their journey to opening night.

In the inaugural episode of the new season, viewers can see Mindelle as she prepares to bring her vision to the Broadway stage. Alongside her co-writer and co-star, Constantine Rousouli, Mindelle rewrites and rehearses the show ahead of its debut on the Great White Way. Watch the episode now, which takes the artist from tech rehearsals to the first preview to opening day.

Other upcoming episodes follow Luke Evans in The Rocky Horror Show (May 19) and Robert "Silk" Mason in CATS: The Jellicle Ball (May 26). Great Performances: Stagebound is part of The WNET Group’s Broadway and Beyond programming and premieres Wednesdays, May 12-26 at 12/11c on pbs.org/gperf, the PBS app, and the Great Performances Facebook and YouTube channel.

Titaníque has received four Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress for leading star Marla Mindelle and Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Layton Williams. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Titanique is now open for its limited engagement, running through September 20, 2026, at the historic St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th Street). Read the reviews for Titanique here.

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Céline Dion. The show is powered by the songs of the pop icon, including “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More." The show saw a record-breaking three-year Off-Broadway run through 2025, and an Olivier Award-winning production still playing in London’s West End.

Off-Broadway, Titanique won seven major awards, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Las Culturistas Culture Award, and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Performer for Marla Mindelle.

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