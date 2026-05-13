SCHMIGADOON! and THE LOST BOYS Lead 2026 Dorian Award Nominations
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, Ragtime, Chess, Cats: The Jellicle Ball and more are also among this year's nominees.
Nomineed have been revealed for The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics' fourth annual Dorian Theater Awards. The awards celebrate the best in Broadway and Off-Broadway,honoring both mainstream and LGBTQ+-themed productions.
“From the radical reimaging of our world in Prince Faggot, to the tender themes of self-discovery in Schmigadoon!, it has been a wonderful season of queer storytelling on New York stages,” says GALECA's theater wing co-chair Sam Eckmann.
“In addition to the new LGBTQ stories that we fell in love with, we were proud to see previous Dorian Theater Award winners Cats: The Jellicle Ball and Titaníque find new, fabulous life on Broadway. Our stories are connecting with wider audiences and enduring on stages both large and small.”
Schmigadoon! earned nine nominations, the most nominations of any production. The new Broadway musical is adapted from the Apple TV series of the same name, which pays loving homage to golden age musicals. In addition to bids for Outstanding Broadway Musical and Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production, show creator Cinco Paul is a double nominee in the Dorian Theater Awards' new categories: Outstanding Original Score of a Broadway Production and Outstanding Book of a Broadway Musical. Performers Sara Chase, Max Clayton and Ana Gasteyer are also nominated.
Trailing just behind Schmigadoon! is the vampire saga The Lost Boys. The epic staging earned eight nominations. This includes a nomination in the new Outstanding Design of a Broadway Production category, as well as three nominations in the Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Musical category, for actors Shoshana Bean, Ali Louis Bourzgui and Benjamin Pajak.
The Lost Boys director Michael Arden is a double nominee in the group's two special categories: LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season and LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer. The other LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season nominees include Obie-winning playwright Shayok Misha Chowdhury, The Rocky Horror Show star Luke Evans, trailblazing costume design Qween Jean, Titaníque co-creator and actor Constantine Rousouli, and Ragtime leading man Brandon Uranowitz.
The nominees for the group's career achievement award, LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer, include Arden; ballroom icon, Junior LaBeija, currently making his Broadway debut in Cats: The Jellicle Ball; three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane; director and actor Joe Mantello; and the irreverent veteran director Sam Pinkleton.
In the group's Off-Broadway categories, Prince Faggot dominated. The radical new play from Jordan Tannahill earned six nominations, with the unique distinction of being nominated in every category for which it was eligible. This includes Outstanding Off-Broadway Play, Outstanding LGBTQ Off-Broadway Production, Outstanding Writing for an Off-Broadway Production for Tannahill, Outstanding Design of an Off-Broadway Production, and performance nominations for actors John McCrea, K. Todd Freeman and David Greenspan.
Winners of the 2026 Dorian Theater Awards will be announced on Monday, June 1, 2026.
Outstanding Broadway Musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Outstanding Broadway Play
The Balusters
Giant
Little Bear Ridge Road
Punch
Outstanding Broadway Musical Revival
Chess
Ragtime
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
Outstanding Broadway Play Revival
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Becky Shaw
Fallen Angels
Marjorie Prime
Oedipus
Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production
Little Bear Ridge Road
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
Schmigadoon!
The Lost Boys
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Musical
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Kristin Chenoweth, The Queen of Versailles
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Stephanie Hsu, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Laurie Metcalf, Little Bear Ridge Road
Kelli O'Hara, Fallen Angels
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Musical
Melissa Barrera, Titaníque
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys
Max Clayton, Schmigadoon!
Rachel Dratch, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!
Leiomy, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime
Benjamin Pajak, The Lost Boys
Layton Williams, Titaníque
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play
Christopher Abbott, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
Linda Emond, Becky Shaw
Jessica Hecht, Dog Day Afternoon
Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Cynthia Nixon, Marjorie Prime
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone
June Squibb, Marjorie Prime
Outstanding Broadway Ensemble
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
The Balusters
Ragtime
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
Schmigadoon!
Outstanding Original Score of a Broadway Production
Death of a Salesman by Caroline Shaw
The Lost Boys by The Rescues
Schmigadoon! by Cinco Paul
The Queen of Versailles by Stephen Schwartz
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) by Jim Barne & Kit Buchan
Outstanding Book of a Broadway Musical
The Lost Boys by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch
Schmigadoon! by Cinco Paul
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) by Jim Barne & Kit Buchan
Outstanding Script of a Broadway Play
The Balusters by David Lindsay-Abaire
Giant by Mark Rosenblatt
Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter.
Punch by James Graham
Outstanding Design of a Broadway Production
Bug
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
The Lost Boys
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
Schmigadoon!
The Broadway Showstopper Award
To a standout production number or scene
Cats: The Jellicle Ball - “Memory” (“Tempress” Chasity Moore)
Cats: The Jellicle Ball - “Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat” (Emma Sofia)
Cats: The Jellicle Ball - “Songs of the Jellicles and the Jellicle Ball” (company)
Chess - “Anthem” (Nicholas Christopher)
Titaníque - “River Deep, Mountain High” (Layton Williams)
Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical
Beau: The Musical
The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse
Mexodus
Saturday Church
The Seat of Our Pants
Outstanding Off-Broadway Play
Are the Bennett Girls Ok?
Bowl EP
Cold War Choir Practice
Meet the Cartozians
Prince Faggot
Outstanding Off-Broadway Revival
Bat Boy: The Musical
Heathers, The Musical
Oratorio for Living Things
Twelfth Night (Shakespeare in the Park)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Outstanding LGBTQ Off-Broadway Production
Beau: The Musical
Becoming Eve
Bowl EP
Prince Faggot
Saturday Church
ta-da!
Outstanding Lead Performance in an Off-Broadway Production
Bryson Battle, Saturday Church
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Well, I'll Let You Go
Alana Raquel Bowers, Cold War Choir Practice
Will Brill, Kramer/Fauci
Tommy Dorfman, Becoming Eve
David Greenspan, I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan
Ryan J. Haddad, Hold Me in the Water
Marin Ireland, Queens
John McCrea, Prince Faggot
Matt Rodin, Beau: The Musical
Outstanding Featured Performance in an Off-Broadway Production
Caroline Aaron, The Reservoir
Sierra Boggess, Prosperous Fools
Justin Cooley, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
K. Todd Freeman, Prince Faggot
J. Harrison Ghee, Saturday Church
David Greenspan, Prince Faggot
Judy Kuhn, The Baker's Wife
McKenzie Kurtz, Heathers, The Musical
Casey Likes, Heathers, The Musical
Deirdre O'Connell, Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp.
Jasmine Amy Rogers, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
David Turner, Mother Russia
Outstanding Writing for an Off-Broadway Production
Becoming Eve by Emil Weinstein
Bowl EP by Nazareth Hassan
Caroline by Preston Max Allen
Cold War Choir Practice by Ro Reddick
Practice by Nazareth Hassan
Prince Faggot by Jordan Tannahill
Outstanding Design for an Off-Broadway Production
Beau: The Musical
Bowl EP
Cold War Choir Practice
Masquerade
Prince Faggot
LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season
Qween Jean
LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer
For a lifelong commitment to creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equit
Broadway Productions with Multiple Nominations
Schmigadoon! - 9
The Lost Boys - 8
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show - 7
Ragtime - 6
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - 5
The Balusters - 4
Cats: The Jellicle Ball - 4
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - 4
Becky Shaw - 3
Chess - 3
Fallen Angels - 3
Giant - 3
Little Bear Ridge Road - 3
Oedipus - 3
Punch - 3
Titaníque - 3
Bug - 2
The Queen of Versailles -2
Off-Broadway Productions with Multiple Nominations
Prince Faggot - 7
Bowl EP - 4
Cold War Choir Practice - 4
Saturday Church - 4
Beau: The Musical - 3
Becoming Eve - 3
Heathers, The Musical - 3
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - 3
A note on eligibility: Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Liberation, and Titaníque were previously recognized by the Dorian Theater awards for their original Off-Broadway productions. As such, only “new elements” of their Broadway transfers were eligible for consideration this year.