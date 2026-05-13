Exclusive: Watch Sneak Peek of NINE YEARS IN NEW YORK WITH THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Podcast

Mischief, creators of the international smash‑hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong and critically acclaimed The Comedy About Spies, and Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) just announced a new partnership bringing the popular MISCHIEF MAKERS podcast to a broader audience of theatre fans worldwide.

All eight existing series of MISCHIEF MAKERS are now available to stream on BPN, offering listeners exclusive behind‑the‑scenes access to the carefully controlled chaos that defines Mischief’s award‑winning comedies. A brand‑new series will launch on May 15, 2026, celebrating nine years of The Play That Goes Wrong in New York City. Watch a sneak peak from the first episode, featuring Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum.

The upcoming new series is hosted by New York long-running cast member Chris Lanceley and dives behind the curtain with the cast and creatives who keep the disasters running night after night. From original company members to stage management, replacements, producers, and beyond, each episode uncovers firsthand stories from nearly a decade of mayhem on Broadway. Listeners will discover what it takes to keep a show on track when everything is going wrong — and why, at Mischief, anything can (and absolutely will) happen.

Founded in 2008 by a group of drama students, Mischief began in a theatre above a pub with only 4 paying audience members and has grown into a multi‑award‑winning, internationally recognized British comedy troupe. Best known for its landmark hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, Mischief’s work has been performed in London for over 12 years, nearly a decade in New York, and has been translated into more than 50 languages worldwide. The company creates original comedy across stage, television, and audio, blending physical comedy, inventive storytelling, and carefully controlled chaos to entertain audiences around the globe.

Mischief originally launched the MISCHIEF MAKERS podcast in 2020, hosted by original member Dave Hearn, as a way to stay connected with audiences and bring laughter during the Covid pandemic. Each episode introduced a new “Mischief Maker,” sharing hilarious backstage stories, creative insights, and never‑before‑heard anecdotes. Across eight recorded series, original Mischief members have celebrated the company’s milestones while shining a spotlight on the teams behind the international success of the brand.

Past episodes now available on BPN include a series season hosted by Charlie Russell, recorded while the original cast rehearsed and performed Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway, featuring an episode with special guest, actor Daniel Dae Kim.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Broadway Podcast Network to bring more Mischief, laughter, and joy to new audiences,” said Harry Lockyear for Mischief. “As we approach a decade of The Play That Goes Wrong in New York, this partnership gives more people the opportunity to discover the extraordinary talent and teamwork happening on stage and behind the scenes to bring Mischief comedies to millions around the world.'

"We’re so proud to bring the MISCHIEF MAKERS into the BPN family,” said BPN CTO & Co-Founder Alan Seales. “We’ve been inspired by their work for a long time, and bringing our two teams together feels like a natural fit. We aren’t just adding a show to the list, we’re starting a partnership that's going to raise the bar for everything we do next."

MISCHIEF MAKERS is available now on Broadway Podcast Network, with new episodes debuting May 15, 2026.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...