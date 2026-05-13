Joshua Bassett Says Live Theater 'Isn't His Thing' After LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Joshua Bassett is opening up about his experience in Little Shop of Horrors, stating that the demands of live theater aren't his "calling." After doing eight show a week for 10 weeks, the High School Musical the Musical the Series star says that while he respects live theater performers, it was a "challenge" for him.

"It was it was definitely a challenge. I think I don’t wanna I don’t think theater is my calling I have appreciation and respect for theater as well as ballet and opera," he joked on the Zach Sang Show, referencing Timothee Chalamet's controversial comments against the artform.

Bassett went on to praise Joy Woods, who played the Audrey to his Seymour, along with the cast of the long-running Off-Broadway produciton.

"Joy Woods is awesome and a wonder and she’s so funny and smart and brilliant and effortless and I love the cast. It was a beautiful experience, but it was good for a time and I'm on to other things."

Bassett went on to reveal the one role that might get him back to the stage.

"But look, if the right opportunity shows up. Like, I’m still waiting for that Hairspray revival," he said, offering himself to play Link Larkin.

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