Video: Lance Bass Surprises Joey Fatone on Stage at & JULIET

Watch as Joey Fatone, *NSYNC star and former & Juliet cast member is surprised on stage by his boy-bandmate Lance Bass!

Joey Fatone hosted a special sing-along performance of the musical (which features *NSYNC songs and other Max Martin hits). Lance Bass was down the street at the St. James Theatre seeing Titanique, when he realized he could make it for the end of & Juliet, and ran through Times Square from the St. James to the Sondheim Theatre.

Watch here as Bass runs onto the stage just in time to join Joey and the cast for a special encore of their hit “It’s Gonna Be Me," surprising the audience and the cast of & Juliet!

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