Photo: First Look at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY, Now Extended

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody has been extended by popular demand through September 7, 2026. Written by Dylan MarcAurele and directed by Kliffer, the musical is now in previews at the 6th Floor Theater at The Culture Club at 530 West 27th St (formerly The McKittrick Hotel) ahead of an official opening night on Tuesday, May 26. Get a first look at Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Ilya Rozanov’ and Jimin Moon as ‘Shane Hollander’ here!

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom. Sporting a bop-infused score, scene-stealing cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass", and time jumps absolutely no one can keep track of, audiences will find themselves hot, bothered, and probably saying, "....Girl!"

The cast also features Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble, with Shelby Acosta and Daniel Brackett as standbys.

The creative team for Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody includes Dylan MarcAurele (Book, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations), Alan Kliffer (Direction), Brooke & Tiffany Engen (Choreography), Mateo Chavez (Music Direction), Sully Ross (Scenic Design), Brendan McCann (Costume Design), Devin Cameron (Lighting Design), Germán Martinez (Sound Design), and Ann James (Intimacy Coordinator/Sensitivity Specialist).

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