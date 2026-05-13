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Photos: New Look at Lisa Ann Walter & the New Stars of HEATHERS

The new photos also feature Zan Berube as Heather Chandler, along with Erin Morton, Jimmy Ray Bennett, and more.

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Hey Yo, Westerberg! We have an exclusive new look at the new stars of Off-Broadway's Heathers the Musical, featuring Abbott Elementary and The Parent Trap star Lisa Ann Walter. The new photos also feature a new look at Zan Berube as Heather Chandler, along with Erin Morton, Jimmy Ray Bennett, Adam Bashian, Elizabeth Teeter, and Jackera Davis.

The new stars joined the company in April, alongside Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer and and John Cardoza as J.D. The full cast of Heathers The Musical includes Cade Ostermeyer, Chris Marsh ClarkSara Al-BazaliThalia AtallahEmma BensonJames Caleb GriceLouis GriffinDevin LewisKiara Michelle LeeBrian MartinSyd Sider, and Cecilia Trippiedi.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Photos: New Look at Lisa Ann Walter & the New Stars of HEATHERS Image


The Company of Heathers the Musical

Photos: New Look at Lisa Ann Walter & the New Stars of HEATHERS Image
Erin Morton

Photos: New Look at Lisa Ann Walter & the New Stars of HEATHERS Image
Zan Berube, Lisa Ann Walter, Jimmy Ray Bennett, Adam Bashian

Photos: New Look at Lisa Ann Walter & the New Stars of HEATHERS Image


Jackera Davis, Zan Berube, Elizabeth Teeter

Photos: New Look at Lisa Ann Walter & the New Stars of HEATHERS Image
Jackera Davis, Zan Berube, Elizabeth Teeter

Get Heathers: The Musical Tickets From $60

More on this show: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Host Tony's Watch Party · 6/5/2026


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