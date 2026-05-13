GIANT Starring John Lithgow Will Come to Cinemas This Fall

Giant, the new play starring John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, will be released in cinemas later this year. Filmed live at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London by Trafalgar Releasing, and starring current Broadway stars 2026 Tony Award Nominee John Lithgow, 2026 Tony Award Nominee Aya Cash, Olivier Award Winner Elliot Levey and Olivier Award Nominee Rachael Stirling, Giant will be screened in over 900 cinemas in 18 countries including the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Australia and select international territories beginning November 19, 2026.

Tickets for the cinema release of Giant go on sale on July 9, 2026. Visit Giantincinemas.com for more information.

The producing team of Giant said, “Giant has played to sold-out audiences at the Royal Court, in the West End and now on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. Every night, we are reminded of the unique power of live theater to challenge perspectives and bring audiences together in a shared experience. That is why we are so honored to bring this extraordinary Tony-nominated and Olivier Award-winning play to movie theaters around the world, allowing even more audiences to experience this powerful play.”

Olivier Award-winning playwright Mark Rosenblatt said, “When I began to write Giant, I never dreamed that it would be seen by so many - at the Royal Court, in the West End and, now, on Broadway. That the play, and this exquisite cast’s stellar performances, might now be experienced by a yet wider audience around the world with a new kind of immediacy and intimacy - close-up, at a cinema - is, to me at least, giddy-makingly astounding."

“In my 53 year, twenty-five show career on Broadway, I’ve rarely experienced the kind of audience response that we feel night after night with Giant,” John Lithgow said. “Mark Rosenblatt has written a play of extraordinary intelligence and humanity, and with every performance I can sense the audience wrestling with its questions in real time. This is the unique power of theater at its best. I’m thrilled that our production will now reach movie theaters around the world, allowing even more people to experience the urgency, impact, and emotional force of this story.”

Giant stars Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow, Aya Cash, two-time Olivier Award winner Elliot Levey, two-time Olivier Award nominee Rachael Stirling, Stella Everett, and David Manis. The company also includes understudies Geoffrey Cantor, Annie Hägg, Eleanor Handley and Paul O'Brien.

Giant is nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Play, Best Director of a Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (John Lithgow), and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Aya Cash). Performances are now underway at the Music Box Theatre.

Read the reviews for Giant here and check out photos here.

Based on real events and featuring a career-defining performance from John Lithgow, Giant tells the story of Roald Dahl — author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and Matilda — amidst the backlash of an article laying bare his longstanding, virulent antisemitism. As pressure mounts and reputations hang in the balance, the play unfolds as a gripping confrontation between public accountability and private conviction — and a profound, riveting confrontation of modern antisemitism.

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