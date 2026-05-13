Video: MJ THE MUSICAL Releases Acoustic Studio Performance of 'Human Nature'





Broadway's MJ is exploring the softer side of the King of Pop's catalogue in a new video featuring cast members performing an acoustic version of the classic tune, "Human Nature". Go inside the studio with the cast as they put a new spin on an MJ classic.

About MJ the Musical

MJ the Musical explores the life and music of Michael Jackson through a stage production set during rehearsals for his 1992 Dangerous Worald Tour. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, the musical examines Jackson’s creative process and career while featuring more than 25 songs including “Billie Jean,” “Thriller,” “Beat It,” and “Smooth Criminal.”

The production combines dance-driven staging with a book by Lynn Nottage and musical supervision by David Holcenberg. Since opening on Broadway in 2022 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, MJ has received multiple Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Leading Actor in a Musical for original star Myles Frost. National tour and international productions have since followed.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming