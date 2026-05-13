BEAU THE MUSICAL to Release Off-Broadway Cast Recording

Beau The Musical will release an Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording led by Drama Desk Award nominee Matt Rodin. The album will be produced by Grammy Award Winner Ian Kage. The album will be released by Joy Machine Records on a date to be confirmed.

Beau The Musical was recently nominated for 10 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical. The show also received nominations from The Drama League and The Outer Critics Circle Awards.

In addition to Rodin, the album will include cast members Tony Award Nominee Jeb Brown, Max Sangerman, Miyuki Miyagi, Andrea Goss, Amelia Cormack, Ryan Halsaver and Derek Stoltenberg.

Beau The Musical is conceived and written by Douglas Lyons (Broadway: Chicken & Biscuits, Off-Broadway: Table 17, TV: “Fraggle Rock”), with music by Ethan D. Pakchar (Film: the Emmy-nominated short film, “Morning Joy”) and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. The production is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway: Spamalot, Bright Star, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella; Regional: Regency Girls) with Music Supervision by Chris Gurr.

Set in Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, Beau The Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker – a young queer singer-songwriter whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather, Beau, is actually still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changed his life by putting a guitar in his hand.

The world premiere of Beau The Musical was originally presented in Greenwich Village at Theatre 154. The production then relocated to Out of The Box Theatrics’ new permanent home at St. Luke’s Theatre on West 46th Street.

Beau The Musical was developed through readings at The Directors Company, The Musical Theatre Factory, Roundabout Theatre Company’s Oscar Hammerstein Festival at The Bucks County Playhouse, and Lincoln Center’s Broadway Songbook Series. Following a presentation at the 2019 Adirondack Theatre Festival, Sony Masterworks Broadway released the show’s world premiere recording.

Matt Rodin</a> Performs 'Runnin'' From 'Beau: the Musical' (Exclusive)" width="356">

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