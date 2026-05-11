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2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Winners- RAGTIME and SCHMIGADOON! Lead the Pack

Joshua Henry, Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, Daniel Radcliffe, and Ben Levi Ross are Outstanding Performance winners.

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Featured Topic 2026 AWARDS SEASON More Coverage 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Winners- RAGTIME and SCHMIGADOON! Lead the Pack

The Outer Critics Circle (OCC), the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town, national, and digital news publications, has just announced the winners of the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards. The awards ceremony celebrating the winners of the 2025-2026 Broadway and Off-Broadway season will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at Manhattan Movement & Arts Center (MMAC), 248 West 60th Street. The complete list of winners is below.

Founded during the 1949-50 Broadway season by respected theater journalist John Gassner, The Outer Critics Circle is an esteemed association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, broadcast stations, and online news organizations, in America and abroad. Led by its current President David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includes Vice President Richard Ridge, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David RobertsCynthia Allen, Harry Haun (1940-2026), Dan Rubins, Janice Simpson and Doug Strassler. Simon Saltzman is President Emeritus & Board Member (Non-nominating) and Stanley L. Cohen serves as Financial Consultant & Board Member (Non-nominating). 

2026 OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARD WINNERS

Outstanding New Broadway Musical

The Lost Boys
**Schmigadoon! **
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

Beau the Musical
Goddess
**Mexodus**
Oratorio for Living Things
Saturday Church

 Outstanding New Broadway Play

**The Balusters**
Giant
Little Bear Ridge Road
Oedipus
Punch

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

Angry Alan
**Meet the Cartozians**
The Monsters
Prince Faggot
The Reservoir

John Gassner Award (for a new American play preferably by a new playwright)

Call Me Izzy by Jamie Wax
Caroline by Preston Max Allen
**Cold War Choir Practice by Ro Reddick** (tie)
Data by Matthew Libby
**Well, I'll Let You Go by Bubba Weiler** (tie)

 Outstanding Revival of a Musical

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Baker's Wife
Chess
Masquerade
**Ragtime**

Outstanding Revival of a Play

Becky Shaw
The Brothers Size
**Death of a Salesman**
Joe Turner's Come and Gone
Marjorie Prime

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play

Rose ByrneFallen Angels
Will HarrisonPunch
**Nathan LaneDeath of a Salesman**
John LithgowGiant
Lesley ManvilleOedipus
Kelli O'Hara, Fallen Angels 

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play

Christopher AbbottDeath of a Salesman
Danny BursteinMarjorie Prime
Jessica HechtDog Day Afternoon
**Laurie MetcalfDeath of a Salesman**
Ruben Santiago-HudsonJoe Turner's Come and Gone

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical

Sara ChaseSchmigadoon!
Nicholas ChristopherChess
Luke EvansThe Rocky Horror Show
**Joshua HenryRagtime**
Sam TuttyTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon UranowitzRagtime
Jessica VoskBeaches

 Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical

Ali Louis BourzguiThe Lost Boys
Max ClaytonSchmigadoon!
Andrew DurandThe Rocky Horror Show
Benjamin PajakThe Lost Boys
**Ben Levi RossRagtime**

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Micaela DiamondThe Seat of Our Pants
Amber ImanGoddess
Brian QuijadaMexodus
**Nygel D. RobinsonMexodus**
 Matt RodinBeau the Musical

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Justin CooleyThe 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
J. Harrison GheeSaturday Church
**Judy KuhnThe Baker's Wife**
Kevin McHaleThe 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Jasmine Amy RogersThe 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

**Quincy Tyler BernstineWell, I'll Let You Go**
Alana Raquel BowersCold War Choir Practice
André Holland, The Brothers Size
Alani iLongweThe Brothers Size
Aigner MizzelleThe Monsters

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

**Caroline AaronThe Reservoir**
Brian d'Arcy James, Eurydice
River Lipe-SmithCaroline
Andrea MartinMeet the Cartozians
Malcolm Mays, The Brothers Size

Outstanding Solo Performance

Sean HayesThe Unknown
Jack HoldenKenrex 
Mary Kate O FlanaganMaking a Show of Myself
**Daniel RadcliffeEvery Brilliant Thing**
Jean SmartCall Me Izzy

Outstanding Book of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Jim Barne and Kit BuchanTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
David Hornsby and Chris HochThe Lost Boys
Douglas LyonsBeau the Musical
**Cinco PaulSchmigadoon! **
Brian Quijada and Nygel D. RobinsonMexodus

Outstanding Score (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Jim Barne and Kit BuchanTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Heather ChristianOratorio for Living Things
Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas LyonsBeau the Musical
**Brian Quijada and Nygel D. RobinsonMexodus**
The RescuesThe Lost Boys

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Debbie AllenJoe Turner's Come and Gone
Ngozi AnyanwuThe Monsters
Trip CullmanBecky Shaw
Robert IckeOedipus
**Joe MantelloDeath of a Salesman**
Tarell Alvin McCraney and Bijan SheibaniThe Brothers Size

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Michael ArdenThe Lost Boys
**Lear deBessonetRagtime**
Lee Sunday EvansOratorio for Living Things
David Mendizábal, Mexodus
Diane PaulusMasquerade 

Outstanding Choreography

Sidi Larbi CherkaouiMasquerade
**Christopher GattelliSchmigadoon! **
Darrell Grand MoultrieGoddess
Darrell Grand MoultrieSaturday Church
Rickey TrippThe Monsters 

Outstanding Orchestrations (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

**Doug Besterman and Mike MorrisSchmigadoon! **
Heather Christian, Johnny Butler, Jane Cardona, Fraser Campbell, Laura Dadap, Clerida Eltime, Fred Epstein, Camellia Hartman, Odetta Hartman, Ben Moss, John Murchison and Peter WiseOratorio for Living Things
Mikhail Fiksel, Brian Quijada, and Nygel D. RobinsonMexodus
Ethan Popp and The Rescues, The Lost Boys
Michael ThurberGoddess

Outstanding Scenic Design

James FluhrMasquerade
**Dane LaffreyThe Lost Boys**
Scott PaskSchmigadoon!
Adam Rigg and Anton VolovsekBowl EP
Jason SherwoodThe Baker's Wife

Outstanding Costume Design

Dede AyiteGoddess
**Linda ChoSchmigadoon! **
Jeff MahshieFallen Angels
Ryan ParkThe Lost Boys
Emilio SosaMasquerade

Outstanding Lighting Design

Mextly CouzinMexodus
Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Jack KnowlesDeath of a Salesman
**Jen Schriever and Michael ArdenThe Lost Boys**
Studio LunaMarcel on the Train

Outstanding Sound Design

Caroline EngThe Unknown
**Mikhail FikselMexodus**
Adam FisherThe Lost Boys
Brett JarvisMasquerade
Nick KourtidesOratorio for Living Things 

Outstanding Video/Projection Design

**59 StudioRagtime**
Akhila KrishnanKyoto
Derek McLane, This World of Tomorrow
Johnny MorenoMexodus
John NarunBughouse

Wins by show:

5 – Ragtime; Schmigadoon!
4 – Death of a Salesman; Mexodus
2 – The Lost BoysWell, I'll Let You Go
1 – Cold War Choir PracticeEvery Brilliant ThingMeet the CartoziansThe Baker's WifeThe BalustersThe Reservoir

A Note on Eligibility

The following Broadway productions were considered in previous seasons, with only new elements eligible during this cycle: Cats: The Jellicle Ball; Liberation; and Titaníque. The following productions were not eligible for awards this season: Mamma Mia!; Beetlejuice; Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets; All Out: Comedy About Ambition.

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