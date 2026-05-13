Johanna Day to Star in HIGH RISK WARD 29-Hour Staged Reading

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present a 29-hour staged reading in New York City of High Risk Ward, the new play by Jamie Wax (Call Me Izzy) directed by Livy Scanlon (Artistic Director of The Hanover Theatre Repertory), on June 10 and June 11, 2026. The presentations are by invite only. The reading will feature two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day (Call Me Izzy, Sweat).

Set in 1963, High Risk Ward follows three expectant mothers whose pregnancies are deemed “high risk” and two overworked nurses in the maternity wing of a newly integrated Louisiana hospital. As the nation reels from John F. Kennedy’s assassination and the hospital’s orderlies unionize and strike, these five very different women are thrown into an intimate pressure cooker. Facing fear, uncertainty, and a world in rapid transition, they lean on one another’s humor, heart, and resilience, forming bonds and sharing moments that will change their lives forever.

This staged reading in New York City follows two successful initial readings of High Risk Ward at The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) this past March in Worcester, MA, that were the culmination of Jamie Wax serving as the inaugural Playwright-in-Residence at THT Rep. These readings also featured Johanna Day, who co-starred with Wax in THT Rep's production of Doubt: A Parable. The General Manager is LDK Productions.

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