Seth Rudetsky to Host 6th Annual Tony Awards Watch Party

Seth Rudetsky, SiriusXM’s afternoon Broadway host, musician, actor and award-winning comic, will be returning to The Triad NYC with a special 6th annual Tony Awards Watch Party and celebration on June 8!

You can be in person with Seth, or watch Seth on a livestream*. Prizes this year include tickets Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, and more!

The festivities begin at 6:15pm at The Triad. In past years, fans have asked Seth questions, heard all the greatest stories Broadway has to offer, and won prizes from Broadway trivia.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7, 2026. This will mark the second year in a row that the awards have been hosted at Radio City Music Hall. 2026 will also mark the 22nd Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, which has hosted the ceremony more than any other venue.

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