Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 13, 2026- Deep Dive Into Tony Awards History and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what you missed yesterday on BroadwayWorld. From exciting Broadway debuts to industry insights, we've got all the latest theatre news to get your day started right.
Check out our top stories including an in-depth look at whether live captures could solve a decades-old Broadway business problem, this week's Broadway grosses report, and a comprehensive guide to Tony Awards history. Plus, get the scoop on Paranormal Activity arriving on Broadway this summer, and exciting updates on Lincoln Center's new West Campus redesign.
There's plenty more to explore including cast announcements, industry insights, and all your favorite theatre coverage. Scroll down for everything you need to know!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Wednesday, May 13
BroadwayWorld's Theatre Fan's Choice Awards voting begins
|Coming Up
Sunday, May 17
The 2026 Drama Desk Awards
The 2026 Roger Rees Awards
|The Front Page
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Can Live Captures Solve a Decades-Old Broadway Business Problem?
Traditionally, most Broadway shows hold off on releasing live captures until after the show closes. But could releasing a filmed capture earlier be a smart business move, one that solves a fundamental supply-and-demand problem bothering Broadway since the 1960s? If shows like Hadestown and Six can turn live captures into added income, all while keeping up the demand and fan fervor for the Broadway tickets themselves, then live captures might be the Broadway business trend of the future.
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/10/26 - BEACHES, CHICAGO, SIX Enter the Bottom 5
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/10/2026.
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The Tony Awards: A History- Everything You Need to Know About Broadway's Biggest Night
Study up on everything Tony Awards with actor and online theatre personality Spencer Glass as he walks us through the history of Broadway's biggest night. Watch in this video.
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch 'Magic to Do' from PIPPIN at Signature Theatre
by Michael Major
Signature Theatre has released a new video of Cedric Neal and the cast of Pippin performing 'Magic To Do' in rehearsal with the orchestra. Joining Neal – who leads the musical as the Leading Player – is Brayden Bambino as Pippin.. (more...)
| Photos & Video: Rebecca Jimenez, Ben Beckley and More in INDIAN PRINCESSES
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now check out additional footage and production photos for Atlantic Theater Company's Off-Broadway premiere of Indian Princesses, written by Eliana Theologides Rodriguez.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
Lincoln Center Breaks Ground on New West Campus Redesign
by Stephi Wild
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts broke ground on a major west campus redesign, including The Baron Theater, a 2,000-person venue, and the SNF Gardens at Damrosch Park, set to open in summer 2028.. (more...)
These Producers Want to Make Investing in Theater like Investing in a Startup – Will it Work?
by Cara Joy David
It’s no secret that investing in shows is riskier than ever. Many longtime investors are turning away from the industry. So when a release promising a new, more profitable investment model arrives, it warrants investigation.. (more...)
Bernadette Peters To Perform at New 42 Gala Honoring André De Shields and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Bernadette Peters will perform at New 42's 2026 Gala at The Plaza Hotel in celebration of the performing arts organization’s 35th anniversary. The event will honor André De Shields and more. . (more...)
Shakespeare & Company Names Molly Merrihew Executive Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Molly Merrihew, former Managing Director of WAM Theatre, has been appointed Executive Director of Shakespeare & Company following a national search, reuniting her with the Lenox, Mass. organization where she previously worked for eight years.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dare to Be Stupid: The Weird Al Musical, a new musical featuring the songs of five-time Grammy Award-winning comedic legend 'Weird Al' Yankovic, is being developed for the stage.. (more...)
Casey Likes, Michael Park, Anastacia McCleskey, and More Will Lead NEWSIES at The Muny
by Stephi Wild
The Muny announced the principal cast for Disney's NEWSIES, starring Casey Likes, Michael Park, and Anastacia McCleskey, among others, in the production's first Forest Park return since 2017.. (more...)
Journalist and Film Critic Rex Reed Dies at 87
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary journalist, film, and cultural critic Rex Reed died at age 87 in his home in Manhattan after a short illness. Read his full obituary here.. (more...)
Jamie Lloyd's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Reveals Full Cast, Dates, and More
by Stephi Wild
Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Broadway transfer of Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. Learn more about the cast, creative team, and dates here!. (more...)
In-Person Ticket Sales for THE BOOK OF MORMON to be Temporarily Relocated to the August Wilson
by Chloe Rabinowitz
In-person ticket sales for The Book of Mormon will temporarily be relocated to the nearby August Wilson Theatre, home of Dog Day Afternoon, a few blocks from The Book of Mormon’s Broadway home, the Eugene O’Neill Theatre.. (more...)
Rent 30th Anniversary Performance Set for October at the Richard Rodgers Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Original cast members and special guests will revive the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Rent in a gala concert celebration for the show’s 30th anniversary.. (more...)
Steven Pasquale-Directed Clifford Odets’ WAITING FOR LEFTY and More Set for CSC 26/27 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Classic Stage Company has revealed their 2026-27 slate of productions for CSC’s 59th season, including Clifford Odets’ Waiting for Lefty directed by Steven Pasquale and more. . (more...)
Lauren Mariasoosay, Marcus John, and More Join HAMILTON Broadway Cast
by Stephi Wild
Hamilton will welcome five new cast members to its Broadway company. Lauren Mariasoosay will take over the role of Eliza Hamilton, alongside Marcus John as Alexander Hamilton.. (more...)
OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends for a 9th Time on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat, originally scheduled to run for just 16 weeks on Broadway, has extended its Broadway run for a ninth time.. (more...)
Exclusive: EVERY BRILLIANT THING’s Pre-Show: How It Works and Why Your ‘Vibes’ Matter to Daniel Radcliffe
by Michael Gioia
If you think Duncan MacMillan’s Every Brilliant Thing is a one-person play, think again. The Tony Award-nominated Best Revival relies on its audience to move the story along, and if you’re part of the crowd, you may end up getting married to Daniel Radcliffe — in the show, that is!. (more...)
Jeff Awards Pauses All Non-Equity Adjudication Following Industry Backlash
by Joshua Wright
The Jeff Awards has paused Non-Equity awards consideration starting June 1, 2026, citing the need for more time to review policies after community backlash.. (more...)
Review: KRAPP'S LAST TAPE, Starring Gary Oldman, Royal Court Theatre
by Aliya Al-Hassan
First staged last year at Theatre Royal Bath, Gary Oldman directs, set-designs, co-produces and performs Samuel Beckett’s 1958 one-act play, Krapp's Last Tape at London's Royal Court, the theatre where the play made its UK debut back in 1958. But this production is no exercise in ego, but an emotionally involved and truly captivating performance.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Matt Doyle
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"Oh the trumpets of glory