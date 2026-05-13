Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 13, 2026- Deep Dive Into Tony Awards History and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!

Rise and shine! Here's what you missed yesterday on BroadwayWorld. From exciting Broadway debuts to industry insights, we've got all the latest theatre news to get your day started right.

Check out our top stories including an in-depth look at whether live captures could solve a decades-old Broadway business problem, this week's Broadway grosses report, and a comprehensive guide to Tony Awards history. Plus, get the scoop on Paranormal Activity arriving on Broadway this summer, and exciting updates on Lincoln Center's new West Campus redesign.

There's plenty more to explore including cast announcements, industry insights, and all your favorite theatre coverage. Scroll down for everything you need to know!