'Weird Al' Yankovic Musical DARE TO BE STUPID is Being Developed for the Stage

Dare to Be Stupid: The Weird Al Musical, a new musical featuring the songs of five-time Grammy Award-winning comedic legend "Weird Al" Yankovic, is being developed for the stage. The creative team features Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Oh, Hello), set to direct the musical, which features an original story penned by Tony Award-nominated writing duo Scott Brown and Anthony King (Gutenberg! The Musical!; Beetlejuice) and Al Yankovic. Tony Award-winning Broadway powerhouse Seaview is on board to produce.

The musical will feature songs from Yankovic's catalog spanning more than four decades — works that have parodied, celebrated, and cheerfully outlasted virtually every genre and cultural moment of the modern era – including “White & Nerdy” (a parody of Chamillionaire's “Ridin'”), “Amish Paradise” (a parody of Coolio's “Gangsta's Paradise”), “Eat It” (a parody of Michael Jackson's “Beat It”), “Smells Like Nirvana” (a parody of Nirvana's “Smells Like Teen Spirit”), and “Like a Surgeon” (a parody of Madonna's “Like a Virgin”).

“Ever since I was a middle-aged man, I’ve always wanted to be a part of the New York theatre community,” says Yankovic. “Plus, the one thing people always say about Broadway is that it's 'severely lacking in Weird Al-based entertainment,' and I think this musical should fix that problem immediately.”

Additional details for Dare to Be Stupid, including production timeline and additional creative team, will be announced shortly.

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