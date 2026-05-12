In-Person Ticket Sales for THE BOOK OF MORMON to be Temporarily Relocated to the August Wilson

In-person ticket sales for The Book of Mormon will temporarily be relocated to the nearby August Wilson Theatre, home of Dog Day Afternoon, a few blocks from The Book of Mormon’s Broadway home, the Eugene O’Neill Theatre, which is undergoing repairs following a May 4 fire. The Eugene O’Neill Theatre and The August Wilson Theatre are owned and operated by ATG Entertainment.



Patrons seeking to purchase tickets for The Book of Mormon in person or to speak with box office staff are encouraged to visit the August Wilson Theatre during regular operating hours until further notice. The August Wilson Theatre box office is open Monday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, Tuesday to Saturday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm, and Sunday 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm.



The Book of Mormon is currently cancelled through Sunday, May 17, with performances expected to resume in coming weeks. Additional updates regarding repairs and box office operations at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre will be shared as they become available.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that the New York City Department of Buildings issued a Full Vacate Order at 230 West 49th Street, the address of Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theatre, following a three-alarm fire last week.

DOB inspectors were called to the theatre on May 4, 2026 to conduct a structural stability inspection in the wake of the fire. Inspectors observed heavy fire damage to the spotlight room and the building's roof, with roof hatches and small sections of roof material removed.

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