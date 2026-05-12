Journalist and Film Critic Rex Reed Dies at 87

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary journalist, film, and cultural critic Rex Reed died on Tuesday, May 12 at age 87. He died in his home in Manhattan after a short illness, which was confirmed by longtime friend William Kapfer.

Since the early 1960s, Reed has been known for his outspoken movie criticism and written profiles of Hollywood and Broadway icons, featured in publications ranging from The New York Times to GQ, Esquire, and Vogue, as well as for his column in the New York Observer over the last four decades. His writings were collected in numerous books, including his first, Do You Sleep in the Nude?

Rex Reed moved to New York City after graduating from Louisiana State University, initially hoping to pursue acting. Instead, he worked in the publicity department at 20th Century Fox, where he wrote promotional material for stars including Elvis Presley and Fabian. Reed later became a journalist and critic, contributing interviews and criticism to publications including The New York Times, New York Magazine, and HiFi/Stereo Review.

Over the course of his career, Reed became one of America’s best-known film critics, writing for publications such as Vogue, GQ, Women's Wear Daily, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, and later The New York Observer. He also served on juries at the Berlin International Film Festival and the Venice International Film Festival.

Reed became known as much for his controversial commentary as for his criticism.

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In addition to criticism, Reed occasionally worked as an actor, appearing in films including Myra Breckinridge, Superman, Inchon, and Irreconcilable Differences. He also appeared regularly as a judge on The Gong Show and voiced himself on The Critic. In 2009, Reed appeared in the documentary For the Love of Movies: The Story of American Film Criticism, discussing the influence of film critics in the 1970s and criticizing the rise of unqualified online criticism.

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