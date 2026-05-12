The Tony Awards: A History- Everything You Need to Know About Broadway's Biggest Night

The Tony Awards: the biggest night for industry professionals and theatre fans around the world. But long before the viral moments and legendary performances the Tonys started as a much smaller celebration of the people who make Broadway magic happen. So how did a post-war industry dinner turn into the Super Bowl of theatre? Let’s take a look back at the history of the Tony Awards and how they became Broadway's most beloved tradition.

Study up on everything Tony Awards with actor and online theatre personality Spencer Glass as he walks us through the history of Broadway's biggest night.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will take place Sunday, June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. Learn more about the 2026 ceremony and recap this season's nominees!

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