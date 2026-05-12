Photos & Video: Rebecca Jimenez, Ben Beckley and More in INDIAN PRINCESSES

You can now check out additional footage and production photos for Atlantic Theater Company's Off-Broadway premiere of Indian Princesses, written by Eliana Theologides Rodriguez and directed by Miranda Cornell ahead of its opening night on Tuesday, May 19.

Indian Princesses began performances on Thursday, April 30th at the Linda Gross Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 7th.

The cast features Ben Beckley, Anissa Marie Griego, Rebecca Jimenez, Greg Keller, Serenity Mariana, Pete Simpson, Lark White, Haley Wong, Frank Wood.

In the summer of 2008, five young girls of color and their white fathers attend a program designed to bond families through handmade activities, camp-like adventures, and a heavy dose of cultural appropriation. But where can these girls turn when the program sparks questions that their fathers are unable – or unwilling – to answer? Inspired by the playwright's experiences in a father-daughter program of the same name, Indian Princesses is a tender satire that explores the stories we tell, the histories we omit, and the truths that live inside us, waiting to come out.

Indian Princesses features sets by Emmie Finckel, costumes by Sarafina Bush, lights by Mextly Couzin, sound by Salvador Zamora, casting by The Telsey Office: Karyn Casl, CSA and Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA. Andie Burns will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

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