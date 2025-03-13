Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 13, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
BOOP!'s Ainsley Melham Is Back Where He Wants to Be
Photos/Video: SMASH Begins Previews On Broadway
Photo: First Look at George Clooney in GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK
Photos: BOOP! THE MUSICAL Cast Takes First Bows
by Jennifer Broski
Previews are now underway for BOOP! The Musical. BroadwayWorld was there for the show's first preview on March 11. Check out photos of the cast taking their first bows here!. (more...)
Photos: Jeremy Jordan and the Cast of FLOYD COLLINS Meet the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Jeremy Jordan will soon lead the Lincoln Center Theater production of Floyd Collins. Previews begin this month at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photo: George Clooney and More in GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Cast Portrait
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at a cast portrait of the company of Broadway's Good Night, and Good Luck, starring George Clooney in his Broadway debut. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Review Roundup: Paul Mescal-Led A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at BAM
by Stephi Wild
Following sold-out runs in London’s West End, a revival of Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire stars Oscar nominee Paul Mescal alongside Patsy Ferran and Anjana Vasan is now playing at BAM. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Meet the Cast of BOOP! THE MUSICAL, Now on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Previews begin March 11, for BOOP! The Musical. The production will open officially at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Meet the cast of BOOP! here!. (more...)
Curtains Fall at the Kennedy Center: What Is Trump Doing and Why?
by Rachel Schmaier
The recent upheaval at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, following President Donald Trump's self-appointment as chairman, has sent shockwaves through the arts community. This unprecedented move has led to significant administrative changes, program cancellations, and a broader debate about the intersection of politics and cultural institutions.. (more...)
Video: Kieran Culkin Visits SUCCESSION Co-Star Sarah Snook at Her Broadway Stage Door
by Michael Major
Sarah Snook is making her Broadway debut in The Picture of Dorian Gray, with Kieran Culkin returning to Broadway in Glengarry Glen Ross. Watch a video of Culkin surprising Snook at the stage door of her theatre.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
