Photos/Video: SMASH Begins Previews On Broadway

Smash began performances on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and will officially open on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Check out photos and videos from their sold-out first preview!

With a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, "Mary Poppins Returns"), book by four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), direction by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers) and choreography Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The Town),

Smash stars Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge) as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, “Smash” TV Series) as “Tracy,” John Behlmann (Shucked) as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman (Frozen Tour) as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge) as “Anita,” Bella Coppola (Six) as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin (Some Like It Hot) as “Charlie” and Nicholas Matos (Broadway Debut) as “Scott.”

The company includes Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.

For more information visit www.SmashBroadway.com.